Enterprise Wireless Marketing Veteran Donna Johnson Joins Inseego As Chief Marketing Officer, Continuing The Wireless Broadband Innovator's Expansion Of Its Leadership Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former CMO of Ericsson Enterprise Wireless and Cradlepoint joining to accelerate Inseego's growth strategy; Vishal Donthireddy promoted to Chief Technology Officer, reinforcing Inseego's commitment to wireless innovation and leadership

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a global leader in 5G mobile broadband and fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, today announced two key additions to its executive leadership team. Industry veteran and proven marketing leader Donna Johnson has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and long-serving technology executive, Vishal Donthireddy, has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). These leadership appointments reflect Inseego's continued execution of its growth strategy, which includes scaling its core businesses in mobile broadband and FWA, while also investing in software and platform intelligence to transform the company into a connectivity leader.

As CMO, Johnson will position Inseego's brand as a category leader, develop and execute the company's global marketing strategy and build powerful go-to-market capabilities to support the company's ambitious growth plans alongside its carrier partners and channel ecosystem.

“This is a pivotal time as Inseego accelerates its evolution from a hardware-centric device vendor into a software-centric, enterprise connectivity leader,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Executive Officer of Inseego.“As part of this transformation, we are continuing to scale our core businesses and invest in software and cloud-based intelligent solutions. Donna's deep expertise in enterprise solution marketing and her proven record driving partner engagement makes her the ideal leader to help drive this next phase of growth.”

Johnson most recently served as Head of Marketing and Communications and CMO at Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions, formerly Cradlepoint, where she led the global marketing strategy. During her tenure, Johnson built a scalable marketing engine powered by advanced technology, strengthened brand positioning, and executed strategies that drove measurable growth and deeper customer engagement. She has also held senior marketing roles at Citrix, Talari Networks and Aligo.

“Inseego has a unique opportunity to redefine enterprise connectivity,” said Johnson.“I'm excited to work with the team and our partners to accelerate adoption of secure, cloud-managed wireless solutions and expand our channel presence through new distribution models.”

Inseego also announced the promotion of Vishal Donthireddy to Chief Technology Officer. Donthireddy has been with the company for almost 20 years - serving most recently as Senior Vice President of Engineering - and has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership of the engineering organization. He has played a pivotal role in driving the innovation that has become a core pillar and strength for Inseego's strategic objectives, and as CTO, he will continue to champion Inseego's technology leadership and relentless pursuit of groundbreaking solutions that fuel the company's growth and long-term success.

“With Vishal stepping into the Chief Technology Officer role, we are doubling down on our commitment to technology leadership and innovation,” Sarvikas added.“Inseego has always been at the forefront of technical innovation, from building the MiFi category to being first to market with 5G-Advanced. That's due in large part to Vishal's vision and steady leadership. I am confident that under his guidance, Inseego will continue to expand the concept of what's possible with wireless networking and cloud-managed enterprise solutions.”

“I'm proud of our engineering team and excited to continue leading them as CTO as we expand our portfolio of wireless broadband and cloud-managed enterprise solutions,” said Vishal Donthireddy, Chief Technology Officer of Inseego.“Innovation and industry leadership remain our core strengths, and I look forward to shaping the future as we lead the transition from 5G to 6G.”

With a proven record in driving strategic transformation, go-to-market excellence, and engineering leadership, Johnson's and Donthireddy's appointments strengthen Inseego's position as an innovative enterprise solution provider. Both will work closely with the executive team to define and amplify the company's mission to connect organizations through secure, intelligent, and cloud-managed wireless solutions.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego's 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry's best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility - all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit



©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:

Jodi Ellis

...