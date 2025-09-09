Oculis Publishes Notifications Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notifications relate to the vesting and settlement of RSUs previously granted to directors of the Company.
Notification of managers' transaction - Anthony Rosenberg - September 2025 RSU vest
Notification of managers' transaction - Christina Ackermann - September 2025 RSU vest
Notification of managers' transaction - Arshad Khanani - September 2025 RSU vest
Notification of managers' transaction - Robert Warner - September 2025 RSU vest
