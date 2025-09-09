Airmax Melbourne Reports 98% Customer Satisfaction Rate Across 5,000+ AC Installation Projects

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Airmax Melbourne has reported a 98% customer satisfaction rate following the completion of more than 5,000 air conditioning installation projects across the metropolitan area. The data reflects feedback collected over the past several years from residential and commercial clients, indicating consistent performance in both service delivery and technical execution.

Founded over three decades ago, Airmax Melbourne provides electrical, heating, cooling, and rangehood installation services across Greater Melbourne. The business is based in Carnegie and employs a team of licensed electricians and HVAC professionals with qualifications across a variety of domestic and industrial systems.

Director Travis, with nearly 30 years of industry experience in both Australia and the UK, leads the operations. The company has grown to become a preferred installer for well-known partners such as Qasair and Australian Airconditioning Distributors. Its services range from split system installations to commercial ducted systems, and it is an accredited participant in the Victorian Energy Upgrades (VEU) program.

The customer satisfaction metric is based on completed job reports, follow-up communications, and third-party review platforms. Most customers cited clear communication, adherence to safety standards, and on-time completion as key contributors to their satisfaction. The company also provides Certificates of Electrical Safety as required by law in Victoria.

Airmax Melbourne's involvement in the VEU program allows eligible customers to access government rebates when replacing gas heaters with energy-efficient cooling solutions, a factor that has contributed to increased demand for AC installation over the past year.

The company continues to provide services across residential, retail, education, and government sectors, offering tailored installation and maintenance options for each.

