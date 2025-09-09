5 WWE RAW Booking Decisions That Left Fans Scratching Their Heads This Week

From puzzling losses to absent stars, RAW's latest episode had some questionable creative calls.

Despite Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker all being part of The Vision, the group didn't share a single on-screen moment. Each member was busy with their own rivalries, but the lack of even a brief backstage interaction made them feel like separate acts rather than a united faction. Past stables like Judgment Day often had regular group segments, making this absence even more noticeable.

Out of five matches on the night, the good guys only managed one win, AJ Styles' victory over El Grande Americano. Even that came with outside interference. The rest of the night saw heels picking up wins, often with distractions or underhanded tactics. With every champion currently a villain, stacking more losses on the faces only deepens the imbalance.

After a six-man tag win alongside The War Raiders last week, Penta was back in singles action, but fell short against Rusev. The booking was questionable from the start, as both men could use more wins. Penta's recent run has been inconsistent: he's beaten Grayson Waller and Xavier Woods, but lost to Kofi Kingston. His frustration even spilled over in a backstage exchange with Adam Pearce, but the match still ended with distractions from The New Day and Waller.

With less than two weeks until her Wrestlepalooza title shot, Stephanie Vaquer was nowhere to be seen. The planned contract signing with IYO SKY was scrapped, with Pearce simply stating she wasn't in town. Whether due to travel issues or other reasons, the absence only adds to her limited TV time since earning the opportunity at Evolution 2025. If avoidable, keeping her off the show was a major missed opportunity.