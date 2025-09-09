Jagdeep Dhankhar Congratulates CP Radhakrishnan On Winning Vice Presidential Polls: 'Your Elevation To...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulated NDA's CP Radhakrishnan, who won the vice presidential polls with 452 votes, defeating the joint opposition's candidate B Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes. He said Radhakrishnan's elevation to the august office shows trust and the representatives' confidence.

“Heartfelt felicitations on your election as the Vice-President of Bharat, the world's largest democracy and home to one-sixth of humanity. Your elevation to this august office reflects the trust and confidence by the representatives of our nation,” Dhankar said, PTI reported.

He added,“Given your vast experience in public life, under your stewardship, the august office would certainly attain greater veneration and glory. On this momentous occasion, my best wishes for your successful tenure and for the service of our great nation.”

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his position as Vice President of India on July 21, citing health concerns as the reason. However, the Congress-led Opposition has rejected the official explanation, suggesting that there are“far deeper reasons" at play behind the sudden decision of the 74-year-old. The resignation took place on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. Earlier that day, Dhankhar had a busy schedule in the Rajya Sabha, also known as the House of Elders, before formally stepping down.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution,” Dhankhar said in the letter.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency – the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure. I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office,” he further wrote.

PM Modi congratulates CP Radhakrishnan

Meanwhile, PM Modi took to X and said,“Congratulations to Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji on winning the 2025 Vice Presidential election. His life has always been devoted to serving society and empowering the poor and marginalised. I am confident that he will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen our Constitutional values and enhance Parliamentary discourse.”

The celebration started outside Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's residence minutes after CP Radhakrishnan was elected as India's 15th Vice-President.