Bank Of Oak Ridge Honors The Retirement Of Longstanding Board Member, Steve Neal
Steve Neal has been a trusted advisor and advocate for Bank of Oak Ridge throughout his decades of service. In addition to his role as Vice President of Summerfield Feed Mill, Inc., Steve brought valuable perspective as a business leader, U.S. Navy veteran, and graduate of the Directors' College. His leadership has left a lasting mark on both Bank of Oak Ridge and the local area.
“Steve has been a trusted leader, a steady voice, and an unwavering advocate for our clients and community,” said Tom Wayne, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors of Bank of Oak Ridge.“His dedication to Summerfield and the Triad has strengthened our mission as a community bank. We are deeply grateful for his service, which reflects our belief that at Bank of Oak Ridge, You Matter Here.”
Doug Boike, Board Vice Chair & Lead Director, added,“It has been an honor to serve alongside Steve. He leads with wisdom, integrity, and genuine care for others – qualities that have guided this board and deepened our connection to the Triad.”
As Steve concludes his service on the Board of Directors, Bank of Oak Ridge celebrates his legacy and expresses gratitude for his many years of leadership.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.
As the Triad's employee-owned community bank, Bank of Oak Ridge delivers Spectacularly Local banking with a personal touch. Rooted in our community, we live by our promise: You Matter Here. Our decision-makers are local, we know you by name, and we provide personalized, 5-star service tailored to your unique needs. Alongside this commitment, we offer modern tools and technology that make banking easy, safe, and convenient. Whether you're seeking a new banking partner or expanding your financial relationships, switching to Bank of Oak Ridge is simple and seamless. Connect with us at 336.644.9944, online at BankofOakRidge, or by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Oak Ridge, or Summerfield.
Contact: Skylar Mearing, Director of Marketing
Phone: 336-662-4840
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment