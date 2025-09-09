MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dr. Omar Marar supports The Michael J. Fox Foundation's mission to advance research and speed a cure for Parkinson's disease.

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF), the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's disease research, continues to drive critical progress toward better treatments and, ultimately, a cure for the more than 6 million people worldwide living with Parkinson's disease (PD).Since its founding in 2000 by actor Michael J. Fox, MJFF has invested more than $1.75 billion into groundbreaking research programs, supporting scientists, clinical trials, and innovative approaches designed to tackle the most urgent challenges in Parkinson's drug development. The Foundation operates with urgency and efficiency, ensuring that donor contributions are put to work immediately to accelerate solutions for patients and their families.One of the Foundation's dedicated supporters is Dr. Omar Marar , a respected colorectal surgeon who has become a strong advocate for Parkinson's research. Dr. Marar supports MJFF and encourages others to support the cause, emphasizing that advances in PD research depend on sustained community involvement and philanthropy.“Parkinson's disease affects millions of people and their families worldwide,” said Dr. Omar Marar.“As a physician, I see firsthand how vital research is to improving quality of life. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps push science closer to real breakthroughs, and I encourage others to join me in supporting this mission.”In addition to advancing groundbreaking research, MJFF provides resources for patients and caregivers to live well with PD. The Foundation also leverages social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to keep its community informed on the progress being made in labs and clinical trials across the globe.Donors are encouraged to explore employer matching gift programs, which can double or even triple the impact of their contributions.To learn more about The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, or to join advocates like Dr. Omar Marar in supporting the mission, please visit .For more information on Dr. Omar Marar, visit dromarmararmichigan .

Media Relations

Media Relations

+1 (415) 326-4475

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.