St Jude Hospital Under (Re) Construction 16 Years Later

On the 16th anniversary of the St Jude Hospital fire, September 9, 2009, and still operating at the George Odlum Stadium in Vieux-Fort, plans are said to be underway for the opening of the"new" St Jude Hospital at the soonest and before the 2025/26 general election.

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre said in his 2025/26 budget speech:

“Preparation for transition from the functioning SJH at the stadium to the new facility is underway. Finance for the Transition Team has been provided in the estimates, and the commissioning has commenced. This time, there has been consultation with all stakeholders of the facility.

“To ensure the adoption of global standards for operating the new facility, we have engaged Accreditation Canada. The local contractor has assured me that work at the hospital will be completed this year.”

In a social media post [today] to mark the 16th Anniversary of the St Jude Hospital fire, the prime minister noted:

“On September 9, 2009, the St Jude Hospital fire marked one of the most tragic chapters in our nation's history. Today, let us remember the lives lost, the families who mourn and the bravery of our hardworking first responders and staff who performed heroic feats on that day,” the prime minister continued.“ Today also stands as a moment of renewed hope as we prepare for the transition to a modern St Jude Hospital at its original site. We will open this hospital to honour those who have gone, to recognise those who have persevered and to serve our people, particularly those in the South.” #PhilipCares #stlucia

“A government that hails the construction of a horse racing track as a major achievement for the country; but at the same time halts the completion and commissioning of the country's two urgently needed hospitals, is a government that has prized horses over hospitals, and has placed stables before hospital wards. It is a government that is muddled in its thinking, retrogressive in its priorities and has run off its tracks. For the welfare of the people of Saint Lucia, it is a government that must be reined in,” said Philip J Pierre, then leader of the opposition.



Former Prime Minister Stephenson King, reminiscent of his thought process, described the current situation with St Jude hospital in remembrance of the tenth anniversary of the hospital fire, September 9, 2019, as ' unpardonable' and expressed his feelings as 'painful'.

St Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project is best described as an ongoing national disgrace , and appropriate for the Special Prosecutor Act that,“gives legal authority to the Special Prosecutor to institute both civil and criminal proceedings against any public official who may have engaged in acts of malfeasance and/or is suspected of misappropriating state resources and assets for personal gain,” may find 'numerous matters to extensively ventilated and thoroughly scrutinized.

St Jude Hospital (re) construction continues

23 April 2025, Budget Speech.

“Presently, the work in progress at the SJHRP is at a consistent and steady pace with a view of completion at the earliest possible time. The supply and installation of medical and non-medical furniture and equipment are also at a very advanced stage of finalisation.

“Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) installations have progressed substantially. Electrical fittings, including conduit, trunking, and distribution panels, are largely complete in the buildings. Plumbing and wastewater systems have been laid and connected to central service lines. Mechanical systems, including HVAC ducting and chilled water lines, are being installed in tandem with ceiling works. Notably, several critical MEP systems, including portions of the electrical and water supply systems, are already functional and currently undergoing phased testing and commissioning to validate performance and compliance with design specifications.

“External infrastructure works are progressing steadily. Sub-base preparation for access roads and parking areas is underway. Drainage infrastructure, including culverts and stormwater systems, has been partially installed.“Perimeter works and site grading continue supporting the final site layout, and utility routing is near completion.

“The project is being implemented under segmented contract packages, supported by a full-time supervision consultant. Technical teams conduct weekly inspections, quality control verifications, and milestone reviews to ensure alignment with approved engineering standards and schedules. The St Jude Hospital has been developed to meet international healthcare infrastructure standards, with an emphasis on durability, energy efficiency, and climate resilience across all building systems,” said Prime Minister Pierre.

'Finally, we can see the light'

Showcasing the ongoing construction at St Jude Hospital, Prime Minister Pierre, said:

“One of the happiest days of my parliamentary journey... to say to the people of Saint Lucia that we have the money, when the process is complete, to completely and finally make St Jude Hospital available to the public of Saint Lucia, and the people of the south in particular... I want to give you the solemn promise that you will get your hospital at the soonest possible opportunity.”

Meanwhile, chief medical officer Dr Sharon Belmar-George engaged the Public Health Primary Care team and reiterated to the heads of departments the need to gain a great understanding of the budget cycle, gather data to support new initiatives and ensure the proposed initiatives support the government's financial goals, according to a ministry of health report September 8, 2025.

“The objective of the meeting was to prepare and familiarise the heads with the guidelines for submission of the request of funds for new initiatives and to ensure they align with the government's policies and strategic plans.”~ Ministry of Health.

Dr Belmar-George noted that one of the key priority areas for the government in the budget cycle is health and wellness, resilience and strength in the healthcare system to continue with the implementation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“We note, for the efficient implementation of Universal Health Care, primary health care strengthening and quality systems are quite critical to ensure proper implementation. So given that premise, we have already drafted the majority of our spending request in preparation for submission towards the 2026 – 2027 budget cycle.”~ Ministry of Health .

Ministry of Health visits (re) construction site of St Jude Hospital

