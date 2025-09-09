Back To The Wild - From Illegal Trade To Forest Freedom. Eight Javan Slow Lorises Returned To The Wild In Ujung Kulon National Park Ahead Of International Slow Loris Day

MENAFN - Pressat) As the world prepares to mark International Slow Loris Day on September 13th, the West Java Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BBKSDA) and the Ujung Kulon National Park Authority (BTNUK) have joined forces to release eight endangered Javan slow lorises (Nycticebus javanicus) back into the wild.

The release, carried out in collaboration with Yayasan Inisiasi Alam Rehabilitasi Indonesia (YIARI), a partner of International Animal Rescue (IAR), highlights the power of multi-agency cooperation in tackling the illegal wildlife trade and protecting Indonesia's unique biodiversity. The event also forms part of the National Nature Conservation Day (HKAN) 2025 celebrations.

BTNUK Head Ardi Andono said:“This initiative is the result of equal collaboration between BTNUK and BBKSDA West Java in conserving protected wildlife. Multi-agency collaboration is crucial to ensure the transition of Javan slow lorises from rehabilitation centres to their natural habitat runs smoothly and effectively.”

BBKSDA West Java Head Agus Arianto added:“We hope all parties will contribute to wildlife conservation, especially protected species, by not hunting, trading, or keeping them illegally.”

The eight lorises, which included five females (Banowati, Ipeh, Anoda, Tao-tao, Trevor) and three males (Bano, Pointer, Agam), were rescued from the illegal pet trade, community surrenders, or accident cases such as electrocution. Each underwent intensive rehabilitation at YIARI before being deemed ready for release.

Although released, some will carry some lasting scars:



Ipeh survived an electric shock with minor burns.

Agam lost a finger but still shows excellent mobility. Anoda has partial vision loss from a cloudy eye but remains active and capable in the wild.

After comprehensive health and behavioural assessments, all eight demonstrated the natural foraging and climbing behaviours essential for survival. They were transported from YIARI's rehabilitation centre in Bogor to specially designed bamboo-and-net habituation enclosures in BTNUK's intensive protection zone, where they will spend several days adapting before full release.

“We don't just release them, we ensure each individual has the best chance of survival. Habituation gives them time to recover from transport and adapt to their new environment before being released,” explained Drh. Nur Purba Priambada, Animal Management Manager at YIARI.

The release sites were carefully chosen based on food availability, low wild loris populations, and distance from human settlements to maximize the lorises' chance of survival.

Silverius Oscar Unggul, Chairperson of YIARI, emphasized:“Release is not the end of conservation but part of a long journey involving many parties. Collaboration between government, conservation organisations, and the public is key.”

This effort reflects a strong, ongoing commitment to protecting Indonesia's wildlife. It also serves as a timely reminder, ahead of International Slow Loris Day, that protecting slow lorises requires collective action, from government agencies to NGOs and the public.

