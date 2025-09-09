Cimplifi Appoints Brandon Jessup As Chief Delivery Officer To Accelerate Growth And Elevate Client Delivery

Industry veteran brings proven leadership and a modern approach to eDiscovery delivery as Cimplifi accelerates growth

NEW YORK – September 9, 2025- Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, is pleased to announce that Brandon Jessup has joined the company as chief delivery officer. This strategic appointment comes as Cimplifi continues its rapid growth and expansion, positioning the company to further enhance its delivery model and white glove client service.

Jessup brings more than 20 years of experience as a licensed attorney and business leader at the intersection of law, technology, and business operations. Early in his career, Jessup was a member of the eDiscovery practice at an Am Law 100 law firm, managing complex litigation and investigation projects. He has held multiple senior leadership roles in global consulting and technology organizations, where he directed large delivery teams, launched new service offerings, and advanced the use of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence to improve outcomes for clients.

Throughout his career, Jessup has built a reputation for scaling professional services organizations, developing innovative client solutions, and fostering collaborative cultures. He excels at developing eDiscovery solutions that leverage technology to improve outcomes and shorten timelines, partnering closely with clients to integrate best-of-breed technology, repeatable workflows, and cross-matter standardization to reduce risk and increase defensibility.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon to Cimplifi at this pivotal moment in our company's evolution,” said Marc Zamsky, chief executive officer of Cimplifi.“As we continue to grow, bringing on a leader of Brandon's caliber-who has successfully led organizations through transformation and growth-will ensure we maintain our commitment to delivery excellence and exceptional client care. His expertise and vision will be instrumental as we advance our modern approach to eDiscovery and help our clients achieve even greater success.”

Jessup commented,“I'm thrilled to join Cimplifi during a transformative time for eDiscovery. As clients navigate increasingly complex challenges, our bold vision, exceptional team, and the intelligent use of emerging AI technologies position us to deliver meaningful impact and redefine value for our clients.”

Brandon earned his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law, and holds bachelor's degrees in psychology, political science, and philosophy from the University of Idaho.

About Cimplifi TM

Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms, legal departments, and the public sector. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a System One company. Learn more at .

Contact Information:

Name: Sara Moore

Email: ...

Job Title: Director of Marketing

Company: Cimplifi

Phone: +1 346 646 4604

CE , Go Media , Go Media2 , Google News , iCN Internal Distribution , PR-Wirein , ReleaseLive Press Release Distribution , Reportedtimes , English