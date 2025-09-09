Sprock-It Acquisitions And U92 Enter Into Definitive Agreement

In addition, U92 has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Agent "), as sole agent, to complete a private placement offering of subscription receipts of U92 (the " Subscription Receipts ") on a best efforts agency basis (the " Offering ").

For additional information concerning the Transaction and the foregoing matters, please refer to Sprock-it's press release dated June 26, 2025 which is available under Sprock-it's SEDAR+ profile at and the filing statement which will be filed under Sprock-it's SEDAR+ profile at (the " Filing Statement ").

The Transaction

Subject to TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") approval, shareholder approval and other conditions set out in the Definitive Agreement, U92 will amalgamate with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprock-it in order to facilitate the completion of the Transaction. Upon completion of the Transaction, it is the intention of the parties that the resulting company after the completion of the Transaction (the " Resulting Issuer ") will continue to carry on the business of U92. Following completion of the Transaction, subject to all requisite approvals, it is anticipated that the Resulting Issuer will be a Tier 2 Mining issuer.

Immediately prior to the completion of the Transaction, Sprock-it will effect: (i) a consolidation of all of the outstanding common shares in the capital of Sprock-it (the " Sprock-it Shares ") on a 4.368968 to 1 basis (subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Definitive Agreement) (the " Consolidation "), resulting in an aggregate of approximately 2,900,159 post-Consolidation Sprock-it Shares outstanding; (ii) a name change pursuant to which it will change its name to "U92 Corp." or such other name as determined by U92; and (iii) a continuance of Sprock-it from the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) to the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the " OBCA ") as if the corporation had been incorporated under the OBCA.

Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, in connection with the Transaction, the holders of common shares in the capital of U92 (the " U92 Shares "), immediately prior to the effective time of the of the Amalgamation, will receive one (1) post-Consolidation Sprock-it Share (the " Resulting Issuer Shares ") in exchange for each U92 Share held. Upon completion of the Transaction and without giving effect to the Offering, the shareholders of Sprock-it will hold approximately 2,900,159 Resulting Issuer Shares (subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Definitive Agreement) and the shareholders of U92 will hold approximately 12,755,302 Resulting Issuer Shares (at a deemed price of C$0.60 per Resulting Issuer Share).

In addition to the foregoing, the former holders of Sprock-it securities convertible into Sprock-it Shares will hold securities entitling them to acquire up to an additional 513,541 Resulting Issuer Shares (subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Definitive Agreement) and the former holders of U92 securities convertible into U92 Shares will receive securities entitling them to acquire up to an additional 1,485,900 Resulting Issuer Shares (excluding stock options to be issued after the date hereof, contractual agreements to issue shares and any securities to be issued in connection with the Offering).

Other than as follows, Non-Arm's Length Parties (as defined in the policies of the TSXV) of Sprock-it do not hold any direct or indirect beneficial interest in U92: (i) Jeffrey D. Paquin, the Chief Executive Officer and a director and promoter of Sprock-it, owns or controls 60,000 U92 Shares and 30,000 U92 Share purchase warrants, (ii) Mark Smith, the Corporate Secretary and a director of Sprock-it, owns or controls 100,000 U92 Shares and 50,000 U92 Share purchase warrants, and (iii) Randall J. Green, a director of Sprock-it, owns or controls 100,000 U92 Shares and 50,000 U92 Share purchase warrants.

The Transaction is not a Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the policies of the TSXV), and it is not expected that the Transaction will be subject to approval by Sprock-it's shareholders (other than the approval of the proposed consolidation and name change).

Concurrent Financing

U92 and Sprock-it intend to complete the Offering of Subscription Receipts of U92 at a price and on terms to be determined in the context of the market (the " Offering Price ").

Upon satisfaction of certain conditions, immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, each Subscription Receipt will automatically be converted into a unit of U92 (each, a " Unit ") without further payment or action on the part of the holder. Each Unit will consist of one (1) U92 Share and a number of U92 share purchase warrants to be determined in the context of the market (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one (1) U92 Share at an exercise price to be determined in the context of the market. Immediately after conversion of the Subscription Receipts: (a) each U92 Share will automatically be exchanged into one (1) Resulting Issuer Share; and (b) each Warrant will automatically be exchanged into one (1) common share purchase warrant of the Resulting Issuer (each, a " Resulting Issuer Warrant "). Each Resulting Issuer Warrant will be exercisable into one (1) Resulting Issuer Share on the same terms as the exchanged Warrant.

It is expected that the proceeds of the Offering will be used primarily for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Directors and Officers of the Resulting Issuer

Upon completion of the Transaction, it is anticipated that the current directors and officers of Sprock-it will resign and that the management team of the Resulting Issuer following the completion of the Transaction will be comprised of Adam Clode (Chief Executive Officer) and Samiuddin Khaja (Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary). It is anticipated that following the completion of the Transaction, the Resulting Issuer's board of directors will consist of four directors, being Adam Clode, Ross McElroy, Amb. Otto J. Reich, and Jonathan Wiesblatt.

The relevant experience of the proposed officers and directors of the Resulting Issuer is set out below.

Adam Clode – Proposed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Executive Chairman and Director

Adam Clode has an exceptional track record of leading and developing resource projects from exploration and resource definition through construction to successful operations, across Africa and Asia. Adam has served in senior executive and board roles, overseeing capital raises, strategic pivots, and growth stage investments in complex jurisdictions. Adam brings a disciplined milestone-driven approach to cash management and operational delivery, with a focus on aligning execution with long term value creation. He is known for navigating regulatory and stakeholder complexity in emerging markets, enabling scalable risk managed expansion. He holds a Bachelors of Engineering (Honours) degree from University of Western Australia and Masters of Project Management from the University of Southern Queensland.

Ross McElroy – Proposed Director

Ross McElroy led the hugely successful Fission Energy as President, COO and Chief Geologist and its discovery of the Waterbury Lake deposit, SK and the eventual sale to Denison Mines. He then led Fission Uranium Corp as President, CEO and Chief Geologist and the discovery of the large high grade Triple R deposit and oversaw the successful C$1.14B sale to Paladin Energy in 2024. A professional geologist with over 35 years of experience in the mining industry. He is the winner of the 2014 PDAC Bill Dennis award for exploration success and the Northern Miner 'Mining Person of the Year'. He has comprehensive experience of taking projects from grass roots exploration to feasibility and production. He holds a Bachelors of Science (Geology) degree from the University of Alberta.

Amb. Otto J. Reich – Proposed Director

Ambassador Otto J. Reich is a veteran U.S. diplomat with over 40 years of experience in foreign affairs. He has served as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Ambassador to Venezuela, and a member of the National Security Council. Earlier roles include Deputy U.S. Representative to the U.N. Human Rights Commission and Director of the State Department's Office of Public Diplomacy. A Cuban-American fluent in Spanish, Reich is known for his influence on U.S. policy in Latin America. He holds a B.A. in International Studies from UNC and an M.A. in Latin American Studies from Georgetown. He now leads Otto Reich Associates, advising on international strategy and political risk.

Jonathan Wiesblatt – Proposed Director

Jonathan Wiesblatt is a seasoned financial executive with 20+ years of experience across equity research, portfolio management, and capital markets, with a strong focus on the mining sector. He has held senior investment roles, including Portfolio Manager at Sprott Asset Management, and advised prominent firms like Reichmann International. In addition to his investment background, Jonathan has served as an executive and board member for several public companies, bringing strategic and governance expertise. He is currently CEO and Director of Trident Resources Corp., a gold exploration company advancing key assets in Saskatchewan, Canada. He holds a degree from The University of Western Ontario.

Samiuddin Khaja – Proposed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Corporate Secretary

Samiuddin Khaja is an international CPA with over 15 years of global experience. He has worked across regions including the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North America. Over the past 5 years, Samiuddin has successfully led multiple finance teams for global mining companies, both public and private. His experience leading these finance teams and the familiarity with industry complexities make him a valuable asset to U92.

Financial Information of U92

The table below sets out certain financial data for U92 in respect of the period from incorporation on December 13, 2024 to June 30, 2025: