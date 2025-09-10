John Everett Marsh
-
Reader in Cognitive Psychology,
University of Lancashire
I am a Reader in Cognitive Psychology at the University of Lancashire, where I co-direct the Human Factors Laboratory. My research explores how attention and memory are influenced by distraction (e.g., noise, interruptions), with applications ranging from medical alarms to climate decision-making. I have published widely in psychology and interdisciplinary journals, serve on editorial boards including Journal of Cognitive Psychology and Auditory Perception & Cognition, and collaborate with industry and public partners on projects that linki cognitive science to real-world challenges.Experience
-
–present
Reader in Cognitive Psychology, University of Lancashire
-
2006
Cardiff University, PhD Cognitive Psychology
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment