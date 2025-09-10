Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
John Everett Marsh


  Reader in Cognitive Psychology, University of Lancashire
I am a Reader in Cognitive Psychology at the University of Lancashire, where I co-direct the Human Factors Laboratory. My research explores how attention and memory are influenced by distraction (e.g., noise, interruptions), with applications ranging from medical alarms to climate decision-making. I have published widely in psychology and interdisciplinary journals, serve on editorial boards including Journal of Cognitive Psychology and Auditory Perception & Cognition, and collaborate with industry and public partners on projects that linki cognitive science to real-world challenges.

  • –present Reader in Cognitive Psychology, University of Lancashire
  • 2006 Cardiff University, PhD Cognitive Psychology

