John Everett Marsh

Reader in Cognitive Psychology, University of Lancashire

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am a Reader in Cognitive Psychology at the University of Lancashire, where I co-direct the Human Factors Laboratory. My research explores how attention and memory are influenced by distraction (e.g., noise, interruptions), with applications ranging from medical alarms to climate decision-making. I have published widely in psychology and interdisciplinary journals, serve on editorial boards including Journal of Cognitive Psychology and Auditory Perception & Cognition, and collaborate with industry and public partners on projects that linki cognitive science to real-world challenges.

–present Reader in Cognitive Psychology, University of Lancashire

2006 Cardiff University, PhD Cognitive Psychology

ExperienceEducation