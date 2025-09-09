Azerbaijani FM Hosts Newly Appointed Egyptian Ambassador For Key Talks (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Azerbaijan, Houssam Eldine Reda, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Trend .

Ambassador Reda presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Bayramov at the meeting. The minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his mission.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt, as well as regional and international developments. It was noted that friendly relations between the leaders of the two countries, reciprocal high-level visits, the work of the intergovernmental commission, and the mechanism of political consultations play an important role in advancing cooperation.

The parties also addressed collaboration within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Special reference was made to Azerbaijan's hosting and chairmanship of the twenty-ninth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, where cooperation was welcomed.

Minister Bayramov briefed the ambassador on the current post-conflict situation in the region, including large-scale reconstruction and restoration work in the liberated territories.

The sides further exchanged views on the security situation in the Middle East.

Ambassador Reda expressed his satisfaction with serving as Egypt's representative in Azerbaijan and emphasized his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation during his tenure.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.