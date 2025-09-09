Azerbaijan, Latvia Hold Fourth Session Of Strategic Dialogue

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and Latvia held the fourth session of the strategic dialogue today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Trend .

According to information, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Latvian side was headed by Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ivars Lasis.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian fields, as well as prospects for further development. They emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships within international organizations.

The Latvian side was briefed on the post-conflict realities in the region, Azerbaijan's efforts to combat the mine threat, and the large-scale reconstruction projects being carried out in the liberated territories. Detailed information was also provided on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the outcomes of the Washington meeting held on August 8, 2025, as well as the decision adopted by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council on September 1, 2025, to close the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures.

The meeting further included an exchange of views on other global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual interest.