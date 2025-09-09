Azerbaijan, Latvia Hold Fourth Session Of Strategic Dialogue
According to information, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Latvian side was headed by Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ivars Lasis.
During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian fields, as well as prospects for further development. They emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships within international organizations.
The Latvian side was briefed on the post-conflict realities in the region, Azerbaijan's efforts to combat the mine threat, and the large-scale reconstruction projects being carried out in the liberated territories. Detailed information was also provided on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the outcomes of the Washington meeting held on August 8, 2025, as well as the decision adopted by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council on September 1, 2025, to close the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures.
The meeting further included an exchange of views on other global, regional, and bilateral issues of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment