Azerbaijani FM Receives Newly Appointed Head Of EU Delegation In Country (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the newly appointed head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Marijana Kujundžić, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend .

Marijana Kujundžić presented her letter of appointment to Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The minister congratulated her on her new position and wished her success in her activities in the country.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU across various areas, including political, economic, energy, transport and communications, and humanitarian fields. The importance of joint energy projects between Azerbaijan and the EU was emphasized, and interest was expressed in further expanding cooperation in other significant areas.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the counterpart in detail about the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period. He underlined the importance of agreements reached during the Washington meeting in advancing the peace agenda initiated by Azerbaijan, the initialing of the peace treaty, and the decision to dissolve the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk process and related structures as remnants of the past conflict.

For her part, Marijana Kujundžić thanked the minister for the reception and stressed that she would spare no effort to advance the Azerbaijan-EU agenda during her tenure.

The sides also held discussions on other issues of mutual interest.