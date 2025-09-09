Opening Of Zangezur Corridor Looms Vital For Azerbaijan And Neighbors - Political Analyst

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The opening of the Zangezur corridor carries strategic, economic, and geopolitical significance for Azerbaijan and its neighboring countries, political analyst Azer Garayev has told Trend .

He laid it all on the line, saying that the corridor will be a game changer for the South Caucasus transport and energy infrastructure, bolster regional cooperation, and pave the way for lasting peace.

"The commissioning of the Zangezur corridor will expand Azerbaijan's international trade connections. It will particularly enable stronger economic ties with Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe. Through this route, Azerbaijan will increase exports and gain access to new markets. The corridor's opening will also boost the country's energy and transport infrastructure, enhancing energy exports and contributing to regional energy security," Garayev said.

He mentioned that the corridor will pave the way for lasting peace in the region.

"Restoring communication lines will foster mutual trust and strengthen regional cooperation. Through the Zangezur corridor, Azerbaijan becomes a key regional transit country, increasing its freight capacity, attracting new investments in the transport sector, and expanding revenue sources. Rising freight volumes will significantly boost income from customs and transport fees. New enterprises linked to high-tech transport and logistics infrastructure will emerge," he noted.

Garayev pointed out that the corridor opens doors for Azerbaijan to tap into new markets for goods, particularly in the realms of agriculture, industry, and energy.

"Direct connections with Türkiye and Central Asia allow exporters to ship products faster and at a lower cost. Reduced logistics costs and shorter routes enhance product competitiveness. Modern transport lines will ease both freight and passenger movement. Investment in international and regional projects will increase, generating jobs. The corridor strengthens Azerbaijan's economic ties with the South Caucasus, Türkiye, Central Asia, and European countries, creating opportunities for joint projects, trade turnover, and investments, and linking Azerbaijan's economy to more markets while boosting export potential," he said.

The expert also pointed out that the Zangezur corridor bolsters Azerbaijan's strategic standing in the South Caucasus, putting all its ducks in a row.

"It enables the country to act as a key player in regional politics. Through this corridor, Azerbaijan serves as a bridge between Europe and Asia. The new transport route increases the country's diplomatic and economic influence, opening a wide range of regional diplomatic opportunities. It strengthens Azerbaijan's role in international projects and reinforces the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Garayev concluded.