Environment Ministry Holds Meeting On Awareness Program To Curb Littering, Plastic Use
Amman, Sept 9 (Petra) – The Ministry of Environment on Tuesday held the first meeting of the national team for a new public awareness program aimed at reducing littering and the use of plastic bags.
The meeting, chaired by the ministry's secretary-general Omar Arabiyat, brought together representatives from several ministries and national institutions, including the ministries of education, public works and housing, local administration, youth, culture, industry and trade, agriculture and awqaf. Also participating were officials from Greater Amman Municipality, the ministries of digital economy and entrepreneurship, government communication, tourism and antiquities, and the Royal Department for Environment Protection.
The initiative seeks to develop a national media and outreach plan to curb random littering and limit the use of plastic bags in a bid to raise public awareness and encourage positive environmental behavior.
Arabiyat said the ministry attached great importance to environmental awareness as a cornerstone of addressing environmental challenges. He stressed that the national media program would be a practical tool to influence daily behavior and reduce littering and plastic use, which he described as an environmental, health and economic burden.
Participants outlined the roles of their respective ministries and agencies in promoting environmental awareness and stressed the need for coordinated national efforts to broaden media campaigns and reach all segments of society to instill sound environmental habits.
The meeting agreed on preparing a comprehensive action plan that includes awareness campaigns, workshops and field activities to boost community participation and promote sustainable practices, in line with national priorities and the goals of sustainable development.
