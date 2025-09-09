Cornerstone Early Learning Expands Liberty Lake Child Care Services To Include Infant Care And School Transportation

Liberty Lake, WA - September 9, 2025 - Cornerstone Early Learning, a trusted name in Liberty Lake Child Care , is proud to announce the expansion of its services to meet the growing needs of families in the community. The center now offers before and after school care with transportation and a dedicated infant care program, reinforcing its commitment to high-quality, comprehensive child care in Liberty Lake.







With the new school year approaching, families can take advantage of Cornerstone's convenient before and after school care program, which includes safe and reliable transportation to and from local schools. This service is designed to support working parents by providing flexible care hours, enrichment activities, and a smooth transition between school and home. Whether parents need early drop-offs, late pickups, or full-day care on non-school days, Cornerstone offers peace of mind with dependable care and a nurturing environment.

In addition, the launch of the Infant Care program marks a significant step in Cornerstone's mission to support families from the very beginning of their child's development. The program serves infants ages 6 weeks and up, providing a secure, clean, and loving space where each child's needs are met with personalized attention. Caregivers are highly trained in infant development, safety, and communication to ensure every baby receives the best start possible.

“Expanding our services to include both local infant care and school-age transportation is part of our on going mission to be the most dependable and complete Liberty Lake Daycare option for families,” said Flower Eirls CEO of Cornerstone Early Learning.“We know that every family has different needs, and we're proud to offer flexible, trustworthy, and nurturing solutions under one roof.”

Families in Liberty Lake and surrounding areas are encouraged to learn more about our services and schedule a tour to see why so many parents choose Cornerstone Early Learning for their childcare needs. For more information, visit or signup via the enroll page .

About Cornerstone Early Learning

Cornerstone Early Learning is a trusted Liberty Lake child care provider dedicated to offering high-quality early education and a safe, nurturing environment for children of all ages. With programs designed to support cognitive, social, and emotional development, Cornerstone is committed to helping children thrive from infancy through school age.

Contact Information

Business Name: Cornerstone Early Learning

Address: 21326 E Mission Ave, Liberty Lake, WA 99019

Phone: (509) 688-9630

Email: ...

URL: