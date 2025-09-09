MENAFN - GetNews)



Newcomer Hazli Collection Stuns Outdoor Industry as Memory Foam Camping Mattress Outperforms Established Brands in Comprehensive Testing

NEW YORK, NY - September 9, 2025 - In an unexpected turn that has sent ripples through the outdoor gear industry, relative newcomer Hazli Collection has claimed the coveted "Best Camping Mattress in USA 2025" award from Best of Best Review, defeating long-established outdoor brands that have dominated the category for decades. The Hazli Memory Foam Camping Mattress, from a company founded just six years ago, outscored industry titans

"Honestly, we didn't see this coming," admitted the Senior Gear Editor at Best of Best Review, who led the testing panel. "When we unboxed the Hazli mattress alongside offerings from brands we've been reviewing for 20+ years, we expected it to be a middle-of-the-pack performer. But test after test, camper after camper, the feedback was unanimous-this unknown brand had somehow cracked the code on outdoor sleeping comfort."

The Underdog Story: How an Unknown Brand Claimed the Top Spot

The path to Hazli's unexpected triumph began in 2019 when founder Peter Bogdan, an engineer with no outdoor industry experience, went on his first camping trip and experienced what he calls "the worst three nights of sleep in my life." Rather than accepting uncomfortable camping nights as inevitable, Peter assembled a small team of materials scientists and spent three years developing what would become the award-winning Memory Foam Camping Mattress.

What makes the victory particularly surprising is Hazli's unconventional approach to product development. While established brands focused on incremental improvements to existing designs, Hazli started from scratch, incorporating technologies from the aerospace and medical industries never before applied to camping gear. The result is a camping mattress featuring proprietary 3-inch high-density memory foam that adapts to body contours, military-grade waterproof covering, and a and heavy duty resistant materials that increase lifespan compared to traditional camping gear.

"We knew we had something special, but competing against brands with 50-year histories seemed impossible," said Peter. "We couldn't match their marketing reach, so we focused everything on creating a product so remarkably different that it would speak for itself. This award validates that sometimes the best innovation comes from outside the establishment."

Why Hazli Memory Foam Camping Mattress Beat the Industry Giants

The comprehensive testing process that led to Hazli's surprise victory involved 100 testers using various camping mattresses across different environments over six months. Testers included professional outdoor guides, casual campers, and families new to camping. The Hazli mattress scored highest in 8 out of 10 testing categories, with particularly dominant performances in comfort (9.8/10), temperature regulation (9.6/10), and ease of use (9.7/10).

Perhaps most shocking to industry observers was Hazli's perfect 10/10 score in the innovation category-the first perfect score Best of Best Review has awarded in this category in its 15-year history. The mattress's unique features include:



Revolutionary Memory Foam Technology : Unlike traditional camping pads that use basic foam or air chambers, Hazli's proprietary memory foam maintains comfort across temperature extremes from 20°F to 95°F

Waterproof Yet Breathable Cover : Military-grade ripstop fabric with hydrophobic coating that competitors claimed was "impossible" to achieve at this price point

30-Second Setup : While competitors' products require inflation or complicated assembly, the Hazli mattress expands to full size in under a minute Multi-Surface Stability : Silicone grip base technology that prevents sliding on any surface, addressing a common complaint ignored by established brands

"The big brands have been making the same products with minor tweaks for decades," explained outdoor industry analyst James Patterson from Adventure Market Research. "They assumed brand loyalty would protect them from disruption. Hazli's win is a wake-up call that consumers prioritize innovation and performance over familiar logos."

The Best Camping Mattress That Nobody Saw Coming

Customer response has been equally surprising. Despite minimal advertising, Hazli has accumulated over 3000 verified reviews primarily through word-of-mouth recommendations. Post-purchase surveys reveal that 94% of customers report improved sleep quality compared to their previous camping mattresses, with 89% specifically stating they switched from a major brand to Hazli based on recommendations from fellow campers.

"I've been loyal to a traditional outdoor brand for 15 years," wrote verified purchaser Sarah Thompson in a review that's been shared thousands of times. "I bought the Hazli mattress skeptically after my camping buddy wouldn't stop raving about it. First night using it, I understood why this unknown brand is winning awards. It's not even close-this is leagues better than anything I've used."

Industry Disruption: What This Means for Established Camping Brands

The timing of Hazli's emergence is particularly significant given the outdoor recreation boom, with 54% of Americans participating in camping activities in 2024. This growing market has attracted numerous startups, but none have achieved the immediate impact of Hazli's award win. Industry veterans are comparing it to how Tesla disrupted automotive or how Warby Parker challenged eyewear-a complete reimagining of what's possible in an established category.

"This is a pivotal moment for outdoor gear," stated Martha Williams, former CEO of a major outdoor retailer and current industry consultant. "For years, the big brands have relied on incremental innovation and brand heritage. Hazli's success proves that consumers are ready for genuine innovation, even from brands they've never heard of. The entire industry needs to reassess their approach to product development."

The Surprising Features That Secured the Victory

Beyond the core technology, testers highlighted several unexpected features that distinguished the Hazli mattress from established competitors:

Modular Connectivity System : Multiple Hazli mattresses can be connected using hidden zippers, creating larger sleeping surfaces for families-a feature no major brand offers.

Matrix Air-Cell Foam Technology : The memory foam includes phase-change materials originally developed for NASA spacesuits, automatically adjusting firmness based on temperature.

For more information about the award-winning Hazli Memory Foam Camping Mattress, visit . To review the complete Best of Best Review testing methodology and results, visit .

Frequently Asked QuestionsHow did an unknown brand like Hazli beat established camping mattress companies?

Hazli's surprise victory stems from their outsider approach to product development, incorporating aerospace and medical technologies never before used in camping gear. While established brands made incremental improvements to decades-old designs, Hazli reimagined the camping mattress from scratch. Their three-year development process, led by engineers from outside the outdoor industry, resulted in innovations that testing panels described as "generational leaps" in camping comfort technology.

What makes the Hazli Memory Foam Camping Mattress the best camping mattress in 2025?

The Hazli mattress earned its surprising win through unprecedented innovation scores, including the first perfect 10/10 in Best of Best Review history. Key differentiators include proprietary memory foam that maintains comfort in extreme temperatures, military-grade waterproof materials, 30-second setup time, and modular connectivity for family camping. The mattress outperformed established brands in 8 out of 10 testing categories despite being from a company most consumers have never heard of.

Is the Hazli mattress good for backpacking and family camping?

Yes, the versatility of the Hazli mattress contributed to its upset victory. The single-size model weighs just 4.2 pounds and compresses to 70% smaller than expanded size, making it suitable for backpacking. The modular connectivity system allows multiple mattresses to zip together for family camping-a feature that surprised testers and isn't offered by major brands. This dual functionality helped Hazli score higher than specialized products from established companies.

Where can I buy the Hazli Memory Foam Camping Mattress?

The award-winning Hazli Memory Foam Camping Mattress is available directly through and select independent outdoor retailers. Due to unprecedented demand following their surprise award win, Hazli has implemented a reservation system for new orders. The company has notably refused to partner with major retail chains, maintaining their direct-to-consumer approach that enables lower prices than established brands.

Why haven't I heard of Hazli before if they make the best camping mattress?

Hazli Collection's anonymity makes their victory even more surprising. Founded just six years ago with minimal marketing budget, the company focused resources on product development rather than advertising. Their growth has been entirely organic through word-of-mouth recommendations from the 12,000+ customers who discovered them. This "product-first" strategy proved successful, as their unknown status makes the Best Camping Mattress USA 2025 award even more remarkable and credible.

The David Beats Goliath Moment in Outdoor Gear

About Hazli Collection

Hazli Collection burst onto the outdoor scene in 2019 as complete industry outsiders, founded by aerospace engineers with no camping industry experience. This outsider perspective, initially seen as a disadvantage, proved to be their greatest strength, enabling them to reimagine camping comfort without the constraints of traditional thinking. Their unexpected victory in the Best Camping Mattress USA 2025 awards marks them as the most disruptive force in outdoor gear this decade.