Manhattan divorce attorney Richard Roman Shum ( ) of the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq. provides strategic legal services to individuals facing divorce and related family law issues in New York City. With over 15 years of experience, Richard Roman Shum focuses on clear planning and practical outcomes that help clients protect their rights and navigate major life transitions.

As a Manhattan divorce attorney, Richard Roman Shum offers legal guidance tailored to the unique needs of clients in one of the busiest legal landscapes in the country. Whether resolving issues through negotiation or preparing for litigation, Richard Roman Shum applies a methodical approach that addresses each client's priorities. Clients in New York often face emotional and financial pressure during divorce, and working with a knowledgeable Manhattan divorce attorney like Richard Roman Shum can help create a clear path forward.

Richard Roman Shum, Manhattan divorce attorney at the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq., assists clients with a range of issues, including spousal support, legal separation, property division, and child custody. Each divorce case is approached with attention to legal requirements and a commitment to minimizing unnecessary conflict. The firm's work is grounded in the belief that outcomes should be fair, enforceable, and aligned with New York family law.

“Divorce can be overwhelming. My aim is to guide you through the process as painlessly as possible,” said Richard Roman Shum. That approach underpins every aspect of legal representation provided by the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq., from contested divorce cases to amicable separations.

Clients seeking uncontested divorce representation benefit from Richard Roman Shum's understanding of New York procedures. An uncontested divorce requires accurate filing of documents such as the Summons and Verified Complaint, formal service of papers, and court approval of the final agreement. Richard Roman Shum ensures that agreements involving child custody, spousal support, and property distribution comply with state law and protect each client's future.

Contested divorce cases in Manhattan involve more complex legal procedures, including discovery, hearings, settlement negotiations, and potential trial. Richard Roman Shum provides focused strategies designed to resolve disputes efficiently or, when necessary, advocate assertively in court. According to the article,“Our team can guide you throughout the contested divorce process... to ensure that you get what you deserve out of the divorce”.

For high-net-worth divorce cases in Manhattan, Richard Roman Shum manages the valuation, classification, and equitable distribution of significant assets. These cases often involve real estate, investments, and business ownership, all of which require accurate financial assessment and careful planning. The article explains that such divorces include“identifying assets, categorizing them as marital, separate, or a combination of both, valuing the marital assets, and equitably distributing them between both parties”.

Richard Roman Shum also advises clients on legal grounds for divorce in New York. The most common ground is an“irretrievable breakdown” of the marriage, but other grounds, such as abandonment, cruelty, adultery, and imprisonment, are still legally recognized. Clear understanding of these legal options can help clients choose the appropriate path for their case.

New York residency requirements must also be met before filing for divorce. Richard Roman Shum assists clients in verifying their eligibility and compiling documentation to avoid delays in court proceedings. Whether representing a client through a contested case or guiding a couple through uncontested procedures, the goal remains consistent: to complete the process in compliance with New York law and in the client's best interests.

Throughout every stage of a divorce, Richard Roman Shum provides legal insight and strategic clarity. Clients are supported in making informed decisions that reduce risk and help them transition into the next chapter of life with stability. From property agreements to custody arrangements, each step is guided by legal standards and client priorities.

Individuals in Manhattan facing divorce are encouraged to consult with Richard Roman Shum at the Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq. A legal consultation can provide essential clarity, outline available options, and begin the steps necessary for a legally sound and fair resolution.

About Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq.:

The Law Office of Richard Roman Shum, Esq. is a family law firm based in Manhattan, New York. Led by Manhattan divorce attorney Richard Roman Shum, the firm assists clients with contested and uncontested divorce cases, child custody, spousal support, and property division. With over 15 years of legal experience, the firm focuses on protecting clients' rights while guiding them through the divorce process with practical legal strategies.

