Startup Ecosystem Canada Expands To Waterloo With Fireside Chat And Hackathon During Waterloo Tech Week

Startup Ecosystem Canada comes to Waterloo Tech Week

Startup Ecosystem Canada expands to Waterloo with a fireside chat and hackathon during Tech Week, launching its first student-led club on campus.

- Khush Arora, Director of OperationsWATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Startup Ecosystem Canada , a national organization committed to nurturing the next generation of world-changing companies, is expanding into Waterloo's startup community with two events during Waterloo Tech Week. Their activations include a“Back to Campus” Fireside Chat featuring PostGrid Co-Founder and CTO, Apaar Madan, as well as the launch of the“Future Legends!” Hackathon in partnership with SaaStock. It also marks the debut of the Startup Ecosystem Canada student club at the University of Waterloo, following the success of a similar club at the University of Toronto.Back to Campus-Fireside Chat with Apaar Madan:On September 11, 2025, Startup Ecosystem Canada will host its inaugural event in Waterloo, featuring the“Back to Campus” fireside chat. The session will feature University of Waterloo alumnus, Apaar Madan, in conversation with Dr. Horatio Morgan, Associate Professor of International Strategy & Entrepreneurship at Waterloo.The discussion will explore the entrepreneurial mindset, key lessons from building ventures, and the opportunities unique to student founders. The event will also serve as the official launch of the Startup Ecosystem Canada student-led club, designed to provide access, mentorship, and a trusted network for aspiring entrepreneurs.Future Legends! Hackathon:Also happening on campus on September 11, Startup Ecosystem Canada will host the“Future Legends!” Hackathon in partnership with SaaStock.This 4-hour sprint challenges students to design and prototype AI agents built for SaaS. Students may participate individually or in teams, using no-code, low-code, or traditional coding approaches to create their prototypes.Participants will present their solutions to a panel of expert judges, including leaders and investors from RBCx, TD Innovation Partners, Antler Canada, and other notable organizations. Each team will have three minutes to pitch their AI solution, with a $1,000 cash prize awarded to the winning team.Building Bridges Across Campuses:“Startup Ecosystem Canada is more than just an organization; it is a bridge,” said Khush Arora, Director of Operations.“By building on Waterloo's culture of entrepreneurship and history of innovation, we aim to drive visibility, giving the entrepreneurs more room to grow and put resources back into what they create.”With these events and its expansion into Waterloo, Startup Ecosystem Canada continues its mission of supporting founders and advancing innovation across Canada, as well as at its leading universities.

Eleni B.

Startup Ecosystem Canada

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.