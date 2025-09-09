Asia Cup: All Smiles But Did India And Pakistan Captains Shake Hands? Khaleej Times

Soaring temperatures outside made the short walk to the Dubai International Stadium from the parking lot as difficult as dealing with scorching turners on a deteriorating Test match track.

Inside the press conference room, it was all cool and calm as journalists waited for the big moment - the arrival of the eight captains for the Asia Cup press conference.

Recommended For You Israeli strikes on Hamas in Doha: UAE, Qatar carriers say flights not impacted

But all eyes were fixed on just two men - Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and his Pakistani counterpart, Salman Agha - as through the captains of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Oman, and the UAE were mere footnotes in the 2025 Asia Cup narrative.

In a way, the attention on Suryakumar and Salman was understandable as it's been only a few months since their nuclear-armed countries came to the brink of an all-out war.

On-field aggression

While India open their campaign against the UAE on Wednesday, there have already been question marks about whether the nationalistic emotions will spill onto the field when Suryakumar's team lock horns with Pakistan in the big clash on September 14.

"Aggression is always there on the field, and without aggression, you cannot play the game," Suryakumar said.

Not as destructive as Suryakumar with the bat, Salman is a highly efficient middle-order batter for Pakistan who looks shy under the spotlight.

But the 31-year-old didn't shy away from declaring that his team would be allowed to express themselves on the field in the high-voltage game against India.

"If someone wants to be aggressive on the field, they are more than welcome to do that. You can't stop fast bowlers because that's what keeps them going. So whoever wants to be aggressive, they are more than welcome,” he said.

"From my side, there are no instructions to anyone as long as they stay grounded."

Who is the favourite?

While Pakistan have arrived at the Asia Cup with a comprehensive win over Afghanistan in the recent tri-series final at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, it's India that every pundit is backing to win this tournament.

The reigning world champions are brimming with talent; their explosive batters combine brilliantly with a crafty bowling attack led by the inimitable Jasprit Bumrah.

But Suryakumar refused to look too far ahead.

“You have played in this format, and you know how your preparations are. If your preparations are good, then you will be very confident when you take the field,” he said.

"We are playing T20 as a team after a long time. But we were here three days back, had some good time together as a team, and we are really looking forward to this tournament."

Salman, on the other hand, said the fickle nature of the format makes it impossible to name a favourite.

"In T20, I don't think anyone is a favourite. On a particular day, you have to play good cricket. T20 is a very fast game. In one or two overs, the game can completely change,” he said.

"The tri-series was always preparation for the Asia Cup. If we won it, that's very good, but the focus was always on this tournament. We still have to come here, play good cricket, and win the Asia Cup. That's all that matters.

"We are playing very good cricket. I think for almost four months, we have won three series out of four. So we are doing very well as a team, and at the same time, we are very excited. A lot of the boys will play in the Asia Cup for the first time, but they are ready for the challenge."

Regardless of the political tensions between the two countries, which almost led to the cancellation of the Asia Cup, the two captains were cordial on the stage without getting too friendly.

They shook hands quietly without looking at the cameras before disappearing into the background.

On Sunday, that handshake will be strong in the full glare of the cricketing world when these two teams write a new chapter in the storied rivalry at the Dubai International Stadium.