Canon EMEA President & CEO Sam Yoshida Strengthens Regional Growth Agenda With First Visit To Middle East, Türkiye & Africa Headquarters In Dubai

Canon continues to drive sustainability and community development across the region, guided by Kyosei. This philosophy extends beyond business practices and actively contributes to the well-being of communities through various empowerment initiatives.

Miraisha Programme – providing training and business opportunities to over 7,000 people in Africa, now in its 10th year.

Canon Young People Programme – empowering 1,500 young changemakers across 33 countries. Women Who Empower – supporting women in imaging and print industries across the Middle East and Africa. Canon's EMEA business spans 120 countries with 12,300 employees. Under Yoshida's leadership, the company is reinforcing its core imaging and printing strengths while expanding into industrial printing, B2B solutions and information management technologies. His approach is guided by five core principles: establishing trust and integrity, fostering genuine two-way communication, creating customer advocates, delivering consistent financial growth, and pushing creative boundaries through innovation.