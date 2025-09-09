Canon EMEA President & CEO Sam Yoshida Strengthens Regional Growth Agenda With First Visit To Middle East, Türkiye & Africa Headquarters In Dubai

Canon EMEA President & CEO Sam Yoshida Strengthens Regional Growth Agenda With First Visit To Middle East, Türkiye & Africa Headquarters In Dubai
|
|
Dubai, UAE, September 2025 – Canon Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) President & CEO, Shinichi 'Sam' Yoshida, has completed his first official visit to the company's regional headquarters in Dubai, since assuming leadership in March 2025. The visit underscores Canon's long-term commitment to the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye as one of its fastest-growing markets.
The visit comes as Canon projects double digit growth in Middle East & Türkiye and in Central & North Africa for 2025, supported by expansion across consumer and business segments. These forecasts align with strong regional economic growth projections of 3.5% for the Middle East, 3% for Türkiye, and over 4% in Africa. The timing reflects Canon's confidence in the region's potential as a key driver of future expansion. “The Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa represent one of the most exciting growth frontiers for Canon,” said Yoshida.“Its rapid digital transformation, thriving creator economy and smart city initiatives align perfectly with our strengths in imaging and innovation. Canon invests substantially in R&D with over 8% of global sales yielding more than 3,000 US patents annually. My visit was about listening, engaging and reinforcing our commitment to customers, partners and employees.”
|
|During his regional tour, Yoshida met with customers, partners, and over 500 employees across the region physically and remotely, highlighting his focus on two-way communication and customer-centric leadership. He explored growth opportunities in healthcare imaging, commercial printing, digital entertainment, broadcasting, and security solutions.
|
|
Canon continues to drive sustainability and community development across the region, guided by Kyosei. This philosophy extends beyond business practices and actively contributes to the well-being of communities through various empowerment initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment