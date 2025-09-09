Knowbe4 Defines A Holistic Approach To Human Risk Management

(BUSINESS WIRE )--KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today released its whitepaper“A Strategic Framework for Human Risk Management”. The paper outlines the core principles of a modern human risk management (HRM) approach and how organizations can apply the framework to strengthen security culture and drive measurable change in employee behavior.

Separate from a HRM platform, the HRM framework is defined as a strategic, people-centric approach to cybersecurity that measures, manages and reduces the security risks created by human behavior. The new framework comes as a direct response to the escalating cyber landscape where human behavior continues to be a primary attack vector. Moving beyond traditional security awareness programs, the paper calls for a fundamental shift in how organizations perceive and manage the human element of security.

KnowBe4 identifies several core principles that build an effective HRM approach:



Measure and Benchmark: Understand current human risk levels within an organization using a baseline assessment.

Engage and Empower: Create a culture where security is a shared responsibility, not just an IT concern.

Adapt and Personalize: Deliver tailored training and coaching based on individual risk profiles.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Automation: Use intelligent AI-driven technology to provide real-time feedback, personalized insights and automated interventions. Demonstrate Value: Show the measurable impact of the program on the organization's overall security culture.

“While security training remains a vital component of any defense strategy, it is time we shift towards human risk management as a holistic approach,” said Javvad Malik, lead CISO advisor at KnowBe4.“This means putting people at the heart of every security decision, using processes that work with them rather than against them and continuously adapting strategies based on real-world behavior. Instead of creating static rules, a HRM approach seeks to understand the motivations and daily pressures that guide employee decisions, empowering them to make safer choices and contribute to a modern security culture.”

Download a copy of the whitepaper,“A Strategic Framework for Human Risk Management”, here .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset. More at knowbe4 .

Follow KnowBe4 on LinkedIn and X .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink