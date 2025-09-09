AUD/USD Forecast 09/09: Rallies Into Resistance (Video)
- The Aussie dollar has rallied uh during the session here on Monday, but it is struggling in a very familiar area. We are just shy of the 0.66 level. And you can also make an argument that there is a previous trend line that is now acting as resistance as well. The Aussie has been a bit lackluster in comparison to other currencies around the world when it comes to the US dollar, and it must be said that even the ones that have been a bit stronger, despite being positive for the day, it's not like they've torn apart the US dollar.
