Crude Oil Forecast Today 09/09: Attempts To Bounce (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a little bit during the trading session on Monday, but it has shown itself to be a bit feckless as we have given back quite a bit of the initial momentum. At this point, the market is probably doing everything it can to do some type of range building exercise, letting us know where we are going to trade for the next month or 2. At this point, there are a couple of areas that I'm looking at very closely, as I think this market is apt to find itself in a range sooner or later.
