Palantir Signal 09/09: More Downside Ahead? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $148.04 (the intra-day low of its last bearish candlestick) and $158.30 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Palantir (PLTR) is a member of the NASDAQ 100, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500. All three indices are near all-time highs, but bearish conditions are on the rise. The Bull Bear Power Indicator shows a negative divergence and does not confirm the uptrend.
- The PLTR D1 chart shows price action below its horizontal resistance zone, and the formation of a bearish head-and-shoulders chart pattern. It also shows price action breaking down below its ascending 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement Fan level. The Bull Bear Power Indicator has been bearish for 15 trading sessions. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. PLTR corrected as the the NASDAQ 100 index advanced, a significant bearish trading signal.
- PLTR Entry Level: Between $148.04 and $158.30 PLTR Take Profit: Between $105.32 and $118.93 PLTR Stop Loss: Between $169.22 and $181.92 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.02
