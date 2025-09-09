Tesla Signal 09/09: Breakdown Sparks Correction (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $344.84 (the lower band of its horizontal resistance zone) and $358.44 (yesterday's intra-day high).Market Index Analysis
- Tesla (TSLA) is a member of the NASDAQ 100, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500 indices. All three indices are near all-time highs, but bearish conditions are on the rise. The Bull Bear Power Indicator shows a negative divergence and does not confirm the uptrend.
- The TSLA D1 chart shows price action inside its horizontal resistance zone at the verge of a breakdown, and the formation of a double top. It also shows price action trading between its ascending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan levels. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish with a negative divergence. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. TSLA advanced with NASDAQ 100 but shows rising bearish catalysts.
- TSLA Entry Level: Between $344.84 and $358.44 TSLA Take Profit: Between $273.21 and $288.77 TSLA Stop Loss: Between $365.61 and $376.58 Risk/Reward Ratio: 3.45
