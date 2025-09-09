Ascendex Underwriters Sets A New Standard In Specialty Underwriting

Backed by Altamont Capital Partners, Ascendex Underwriters empowers its underwriting practices, delivering superior performance across the commercial landscape

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ascendex Underwriters , a next-generation Managing General Underwriter (MGU), announced its formal launch today. The company introduces a model built for the future with underwriters as true owners, empowered by a unified, scalable platform that delivers market-ready execution from day one. This unique model, which provides smart execution built for growth and durability, sets a new standard in the specialty underwriting industry.

Ascendex enables experienced underwriters to operate as true owners, helping to guide the organization and share in the equity upside of the entire business. Ascendex is a platform MGU, supported by a centralized tech stack, real-time risk intelligence, and institutional-grade compliance. The result: faster decisions, greater accountability, and scalable programs built on underwriting performance.

“Ascendex was built on a simple but powerful idea: the best underwriters deserve more than a seat at the table; they deserve the chance to build the table. We've created a platform where entrepreneurial talent can scale with autonomy, ownership, and the infrastructure to deliver sustainable underwriting results,” said Kevin Rehnberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Ascendex.

At the heart of Ascendex is a fundamental shift. Ascendex hires top-tier underwriters to run their P&L, scaling faster through a combination of technology, AI, and seamless submit-to-bind capabilities that include best-in-class partners, such as Federato for risk decision-making and Workday for enterprise operations. This approach instills confidence with carrier and brokers to partners alike, knowing that they are joining forces with an elite underwriting organization.

A seasoned team of insurance professionals co-founded Ascendex, bringing decades of experience. The team, led by Kevin Rehnberg (Co-Founder & CEO), Andrée Bourgon (Co-Founder, COO & Head of Finance), Dan Grayzel (Co-Founder, Head of Corporate Development & Strategy), and Dawn Zoppa (Co-Founder, Head of Technology & Digital Solutions), brings a wealth of expertise in executive leadership, operational excellence, digital transformation, and growth strategy across the specialty insurance market.

“We backed Ascendex because of the combination of the structural innovation of its business model and the deep industry credibility the founders bring to the table,” said Sam Gaynor, Managing Director of Altamont Capital Partners.“This team represents the next generation of specialty underwriting leadership-disciplined, proven, and fully aligned with what capacity providers are demanding.”

Ascendex is actively onboarding its first wave of underwriting practices, each with deep underwriting expertise and established market relationships, with the first slate of select practices set to launch in the near term. These initial offerings reflect Ascendex's focus on underwriting performance and specialty discipline, with additional practices in development. Partnering with a range of (re)insurance markets, Ascendex is rapidly building a portfolio of high-performing commercial specialty programs designed for sustainable growth.

“Ascendex was founded on the belief that the future of underwriting is intelligent infrastructure, empowered underwriters, and a relentless focus on innovation,” said Andrée Bourgon.“Ascendex is an AI insurtech built to rethink underwriting from the ground up with data, automation, and agility at the core of everything we do.”

Ascendex is a tech-enabled Managing General Underwriter specializing in commercial specialty insurance. Ascendex combines deep underwriting expertise with AI-powered risk selection, real-time data integration, and seamless submission-to-bind automation. With proprietary technology that accelerates precision underwriting, Ascendex supports faster decisions, smarter pricing, and consistent results across complex risks.

