Man Who Drove Into Swiss Pro-Palestine Demo Released
Français
fr
Lausanne: le chauffard qui a foncé dans la foule a été libéré
Original
Read more: Lausanne: le chauffard qui a foncé dans la foule a été libéré
The 56-year-old man from Lausanne admitted the offence and explained that he had not been aware of the nature of the demonstration, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement on Monday evening.
His manoeuvre, which slightly injured two people, was aimed at getting around the demonstrators in order to cross the Chauderon bridge to go under the railway station.“His state of health may have played a role in his behaviour,” the statement added, without providing further details.
+ Why Switzerland doesn't recognise Palestine as a state
At this stage, three criminal complaints have been forwarded to the public prosecutor's office.
