Man Who Drove Into Swiss Pro-Palestine Demo Released

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The motorist who forced his way through a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Lausanne on Saturday was released on Monday after spending two nights in prison. He had not acted for political or ideological reasons, according to the authorities. This content was published on September 9, 2025 - 10:38 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The 56-year-old man from Lausanne admitted the offence and explained that he had not been aware of the nature of the demonstration, the public prosecutor's office said in a statement on Monday evening.

His manoeuvre, which slightly injured two people, was aimed at getting around the demonstrators in order to cross the Chauderon bridge to go under the railway station.“His state of health may have played a role in his behaviour,” the statement added, without providing further details.

At this stage, three criminal complaints have been forwarded to the public prosecutor's office.

