French Industrial Decline Not Dramatic, But The Economic Outlook Is Darkening
According to data published by INSEE, France's industrial output fell by 1.1% in July, but this decline follows a sharp 3.7% rise in June, driven by a surge in aerospace and aviation manufacturing. The volatility of production in the“other transport equipment” category, down 16% in July after jumping 26.1% the month before, highlights the sector's erratic momentum. Still, the broader picture is more reassuring: production levels across all industrial sectors remain above those seen in May.
Over the past three months, industrial output was 0.6% higher than the average for the previous three months and 0.8% above the same period last year. Even construction, which has struggled recently, posted a 0.6% increase in July. However, it remains 3.6% below its level a year ago.Economic momentum may weaken
These figures suggest a decent start to the third quarter, but the underlying economic momentum is weak. Household consumption of goods dropped sharply in July, and business sentiment remains subdued. Political uncertainty is adding to the gloom . Since the announcement of a confidence vote on 25 August, uncertainty has risen. While updated confidence indicators are not yet available, a deterioration seems likely.
Investment, hiring and consumption decisions could be delayed, further slowing economic activity. Rising market interest rates are pushing up financing costs, impacting some sectors such as real estate and construction. After a mildly positive third quarter, stagnation looks increasingly probable in the final months of the year.
Annual GDP growth is expected to slow to 0.6% in 2025, down from 1.1% in 2024. That leaves the starting point for 2026 on shaky ground, with growth likely to remain below potential. Political instability is likely to continue to weigh on France's economic outlook in the next quarters, and growth is expected to remain below the European average. This persistent weakness will continue to weigh on public finances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment