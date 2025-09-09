India Prepares Rs 14,00016,000 Crore Scheme To Boost Domestic Construction Equipment Production
The move - currently under inter-ministerial review - is expected to be unveiled in the forthcoming financial year.
Through this initiative, the government seeks to reduce reliance on imported machinery-currently accounting for nearly 50% of component value-from nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany.
Industry experts caution that such dependency often leads to procurement delays during times of heightened global demand or supply chain disruptions.
The proposed scheme will focus on promoting the production of heavy equipment, including tunnel-boring machines (TBMs), large cranes, and specialised rigs, which are critical for India's ambitious infrastructure expansion.
According to Rahul Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer at Patel Engineering Ltd, the shortage of such equipment is one of the biggest hurdles faced by infrastructure developers today.
If implemented, the scheme could ease supply bottlenecks, ensure faster execution of infrastructure projects, and enhance the country's resilience against global supply shocks.
It also aligns with the government's broader“Make in India” and“Atmanirbhar Bharat” objectives, boosting domestic engineering capabilities while creating new opportunities for local manufacturers.
With inter-ministerial deliberations ongoing, the rollout of this scheme in the next fiscal year is being seen as a pivotal step toward strengthening India's construction sector and reducing long-term dependence on foreign suppliers.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment