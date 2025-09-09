Quality Building Award 2026 Nominations Open Now Eligibility Expanded To Include More Greater Bay Area And International Projects To Foster Cross-Regional Exchange
Date
Key Milestone
9 September 2025
Nominations open
28 Nov 2025 at 12:00 noon (HKT)
Nominations close
The Jury / Assessment Process
2 Dec – 12 Dec 2025
First Screening
Jan-Feb 2026
Site Visits / Video Judging
Feb-Mar 2026
Finalists Announce
20-21 March 2026
Finalists Presentation to Jury Panel
June 2026
QBA 2026 Award Presentation Ceremony
Award Categories
Categories
Nomination Requirements
**Nominated project teams are not entitled for Quality Excellence Award, Sustainable Development Award nor Innovative Project Award
**Nominated project teams are not entitled for Quality Excellence Award, Sustainable Development Award
nor Innovative Project Award
Award Types
Award Type
Description
Quality Excellence Award
Only one Quality Excellence Award will be presented to a project within the territorial limits of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, with an outstanding OVERALL quality that is judged to be the BEST among all the Grand Award Winners.
Grand Awards*
There will be a Grand Award Winner(s) for each nomination category. This is the highest recognition to projects at the category level.
Merits*
There will be recognition of merit(s) for each nomination category.
Finalists*
There will be recognition of finalist(s) for each nomination that has passed the first screening, site visits and that has been presented at the Finalist Presentation to Jury Panel .
#Finalist qualification will be usurped if the project team is unable to present at the Finalist Presentation to Jury Panel .
Special awards
Description
Sustainable Development Award
This will be a recognition for the finalist with an outstanding quality in green and sustainability
Innovative Project Award
This will be a recognition for the finalist with an outstanding quality in innovative design and construction technology.
** Finalist qualification will be usurped if the project team is unable to present at the Finalist Presentation to Jury Panel.
Honorary Patron and Jury Panel Members
Honorary Patron
Ms LINN Hon Ho, Bernadette, JP
Secretary for Development,
Development Bureau, HKSARG
Chairman of Jury Panel
Mr HO Chun Hung, JP
Director of Building,
Buildings Department, HKSARG
Vice Chairlady of Jury Panel
Ms CHANG Yuk Kam, Patricia
Chairlady,
QBA 2026 Organizing Committee
Members of Jury Panel (In alphabetical order of surnames)
Ir CHOW Kin Tak, Alice
|
The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers
Professor CHU Hoi San, Paul
Dean of Faculty of Science and Engineering, and Professor at the Department of Architecture, Hong Kong Chu Hai College
|
|
Construction Industry Council
Sr LAM Kin Wing Eddie, MH
Deputy Chairmen,
Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency
Ar LAU Man Kwan, Julia, FHKIA, JP
President,
The Hong Kong Institute of Architects
Sr LEUNG Chi Tim Robin
President,
The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors
Mr LI Kiu Yin, Michael, JP
Director of Architectural Services,
Architectural Services Department, HKSARG
Ir LIU Sing-pang, Simon
President,
Hong Kong Construction Association
Mr POON Kwok Ying, Raymond, JP
Director of Electrical & Mechanical Services/Gen Mgr, EMSTF,
Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, HKSARG
Sr Frankie SO Hung Fai
Chairperson,
BEAM Society Limited
Cr TANG Yu Chi, Alfred
President,
Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers
Mr Don TSE
President,
The International Facility Management Association - Hong Kong Chapter
Mr WU Biqiao
Vice President,
Guangdong Construction
Industry Association
Mr YAU Kam Fai, Anthony
President,
The Hong Kong Institute of Housing
Official category details, the latest updated jury panel, and further information can be found at , or follow Quality Building Award social media as below:
Facebook: QBAHK
LinkedIn: Quality Building Award
Weibo: 优质建筑大奖
WeChat: 优质建筑大奖
Please download the event photos here .
Photo Captions
Photo 1: Quality Building Award 2026 now open for nomination. Ms CHANG Yuk Kam, Patricia, OC Chairlady of QBA 2026 (middle), Mr HO Chun Hung, JP, Director of Building, Buildings Department, HKSARG (right), Ir ZA Wai Gin, Tony, chairman of Jury sub-committee (left) are speakers of QBA 2026 award briefing session, sharing tips and information with potential award participants.
Photo 2: Ms CHANG Yuk Kam, Patricia, OC Chairlady of QBA 2026 welcomes teams from various regions to participate and witness the birth of more high-quality buildings.
Photo 3: Mr HO Chun Hung, JP, Director of Building, Buildings Department, HKSARG encourages prospective teams to join QBA 2026.
Photo 4: Mr ZA Wai Gin, Tony, chairman of Jury sub-committee said the theme of QBA 2026 revolves around creating a sustainable green smart city, encouraging industries to inject technology and green energy into architecture.
