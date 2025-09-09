UN Secretary-General Condemns Israeli Attack On Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Tuesday the Israeli attack on Qatar, stressing that it is a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In a statement, Guterres said that Qatar has been playing a very positive role to achieve a ceasefire and release of all hostages held by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), calling on all parties to work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it. Antonio Guterres UN Secretary-General
