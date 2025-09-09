Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Palestinian President Condemns Israeli Aggression On Qatar


2025-09-09 02:02:04
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday condemned the brutal Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar.
In a statement, President Abbas said that the brutal Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and an escalation that threatens regional security and stability, stressing the importance of an immediate halt to this escalation.
He warned that a continuation of the escalation would have consequences not only for the region but for the entire world, emphasizing that the solution lies in a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinian cause Israeli attack in Doha

MENAFN09092025000067011011ID1110038592

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search