Palestinian President Condemns Israeli Aggression On Qatar
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday condemned the brutal Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar.
In a statement, President Abbas said that the brutal Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and an escalation that threatens regional security and stability, stressing the importance of an immediate halt to this escalation.
He warned that a continuation of the escalation would have consequences not only for the region but for the entire world, emphasizing that the solution lies in a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinian cause Israeli attack in Doha
In a statement, President Abbas said that the brutal Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and an escalation that threatens regional security and stability, stressing the importance of an immediate halt to this escalation.
He warned that a continuation of the escalation would have consequences not only for the region but for the entire world, emphasizing that the solution lies in a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinian cause Israeli attack in Doha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment