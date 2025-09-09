Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq Denounces Israeli Attack In Doha


2025-09-09 02:02:04
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iraq condemned Tuesday the Israeli attack on a residential headquarters in Doha, describing it as a cowardly act and a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territory.
In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry reiterated Iraq's firm stance in standing with the government and people of the State of Qatar and fully supporting them in confronting any attacks that undermine its sovereignty or threaten its national security. It also stressed the need for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in putting an end to these aggressive practices. Iraq Israeli attack in Doha

