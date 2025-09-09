Iraq Denounces Israeli Attack In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iraq condemned Tuesday the Israeli attack on a residential headquarters in Doha, describing it as a cowardly act and a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territory.
In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry reiterated Iraq's firm stance in standing with the government and people of the State of Qatar and fully supporting them in confronting any attacks that undermine its sovereignty or threaten its national security. It also stressed the need for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in putting an end to these aggressive practices. Iraq Israeli attack in Doha
In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry reiterated Iraq's firm stance in standing with the government and people of the State of Qatar and fully supporting them in confronting any attacks that undermine its sovereignty or threaten its national security. It also stressed the need for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in putting an end to these aggressive practices. Iraq Israeli attack in Doha
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment