Qatar Strongly Condemns Cowardly Israeli Attack In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar Tuesday condemned, in the strongest terms, the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted the residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in Doha, noting that this criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas.
The ministry noted that while the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. It added that investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available Israeli attack in Doha Hamas
