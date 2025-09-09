Arab League Condemns Israeli Aggression Against Qatar's Sovereignty

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab League has condemned, in the strongest terms, the Israeli attack on Tuesday against civilian residential premises in Doha.

In a statement, the Arab League stressed that this targeting constitutes an egregious and entirely rejected breach of the State of Qatar's sovereignty, which has sought since the start of the war on Gaza, alongside Egypt and the United States, to mediate a ceasefire and has exerted significant and sincere efforts aimed at bringing the ongoing war Israel continues to wage in Gaza to a close.



The Arab League expressed its solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of this flagrant assault on its sovereignty and affirmed support for any measures it takes to protect its sovereignty and security.



It stressed that Israeli conduct has veered outside every established international norm and all the tenets of binding international law, placing a clear responsibility on the international community to confront a state that mocks the law and disregards the consequences of its reprehensible actions.