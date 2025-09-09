Arab League Condemns Israeli Aggression Against Qatar's Sovereignty
Cairo: The Arab League has condemned, in the strongest terms, the Israeli attack on Tuesday against civilian residential premises in Doha.
In a statement, the Arab League stressed that this targeting constitutes an egregious and entirely rejected breach of the State of Qatar's sovereignty, which has sought since the start of the war on Gaza, alongside Egypt and the United States, to mediate a ceasefire and has exerted significant and sincere efforts aimed at bringing the ongoing war Israel continues to wage in Gaza to a close.Read Also
-
Kuwait condemns brutal Israeli attack on residential headquarters of Hamas leaders in Doha
Saudi Arabia condemns, denounces brutal Israeli aggression and blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty
The Arab League expressed its solidarity with the State of Qatar in the face of this flagrant assault on its sovereignty and affirmed support for any measures it takes to protect its sovereignty and security.Read Also
-
Sultanate of Oman condemns brutal Israeli attack on Qatari territory
Jordan condemns Israeli attack targeting residences of Hamas members in Doha
It stressed that Israeli conduct has veered outside every established international norm and all the tenets of binding international law, placing a clear responsibility on the international community to confront a state that mocks the law and disregards the consequences of its reprehensible actions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment