UN Secretary-General Condemns Israeli Attack On Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Tuesday the Israeli attack on Qatar, stressing that it is a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, Guterres said that Qatar has been playing a very positive role to achieve a ceasefire and release of all hostages held by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), calling on all parties to work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it.