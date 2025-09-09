Deputy Secretary Of State For Management And Resources Rigas Travels To Mexico

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas will travel to Mexico City and Nuevo Laredo September 8-11. Capitalizing on the important progress made during Secretary Rubio’s recent trip, Deputy Secretary Rigas’ travel further underscores the United States’ commitment to ensuring the safety and security of U.S. citizens, strengthening our diplomatic facilities abroad, and verifying that our foreign assistance advances U.S. interests. This trip will also reaffirm the importance of combating transnational crime and promoting regional prosperity and security. The visit will strengthen U.S. mission operations in Mexico, emphasizing preparedness, efficiency, and operational excellence.