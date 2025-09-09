Ashley Watters, Named One Of Central Arkansas' Leading Real Estate Experts, Launches Relocation & Veteran Buyer Program

Ashley Watters eXp Realty

Ashley Watters expands services with a new Relocation & Veteran Buyer Program, helping families and service members move to Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ashley Watters, Realtor® with eXp Realty and recently recognized as one of Central Arkansas' leading real estate experts, has announced the launch of her new Relocation & Veteran Buyer Program . The initiative is designed to meet the growing demand from families, service members, and first-time buyers moving to Central Arkansas, offering tailored services that simplify the home-buying journey.

With more than 25 years of combined experience in real estate and mortgage lending, Ashley brings a dual perspective that uniquely positions her to guide clients through both the financial and emotional aspects of relocating. This program represents the next step in her mission to provide personalized, stress-free real estate experiences across the Little Rock metro and beyond.

“Relocating families and veterans deserve more than just a transaction - they need a trusted guide who understands both the market and the emotional side of moving,” said Watters.“This program is built to simplify the process, provide clear financial pathways, and ensure clients feel at home from day one.”

Program Highlights:

Relocation Services: Tailored support for out-of-state buyers, including virtual home tours, detailed neighborhood orientation, and guidance on schools, commuting, and local amenities.

Veteran Home Buyer Support: Expertise in VA loan programs, streamlining the home-buying process for service members and their families while maximizing available benefits.

First-Time Buyer Guidance: Step-by-step assistance to help new homeowners navigate financing, inspections, and closing with confidence.

Land & Recreational Property Expertise: Specialized knowledge for clients seeking rural acreage, farmland, or recreational hunting properties, a growing demand in Central Arkansas.

Market Context

Central Arkansas has seen significant housing shifts in recent years. According to regional housing reports, home prices in the Little Rock area have risen nearly 19% over the past three years, while available inventory has tightened. At the same time, Arkansas has experienced steady in-migration from larger metro areas, with many families attracted by affordable living, strong school systems, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

The region is also home to a large veteran population, many of whom rely on VA financing to purchase homes. In today's competitive market, buyers using government-backed loans often face challenges competing with conventional buyers. Ashley's new program is designed to help bridge that gap, ensuring veterans and relocating families receive the representation and resources they need.

Client-Centered Approach

Ashley's reputation is built on responsiveness, professionalism, and a deep understanding of Central Arkansas communities. Whether guiding a first-time buyer through their initial purchase or helping a family from out of state find the right school district and neighborhood fit, her focus is always on personalized service.

“Ashley went above and beyond when we relocated to Little Rock,” shared one recent client.“She not only found us a home we love but also introduced us to the area, schools, and even local restaurants. It made our transition so much easier.”

This client-centered approach, combined with Ashley's background in mortgage lending and economics, allows her to deliver both market insight and practical solutions to buyers and sellers.

Building on Recognition

Ashley's recent recognition in August 2025 as one of Central Arkansas' leading real estate experts underscored her professional standing in the industry. By launching the Relocation & Veteran Buyer Program, she is building on that recognition with a clear, actionable initiative that directly addresses the needs of today's housing market.

About Ashley Watters

Ashley Watters is a Realtor® with eXp Realty serving Little Rock and Central Arkansas. With more than 25 years of combined experience in real estate and mortgage lending, she specializes in relocation services, veteran home loans, first-time buyers, and land and recreational property sales. A lifelong Arkansan, Ashley is passionate about helping clients achieve their real estate goals while building lasting community connections.

