- Shastri Jagarlapudi, A3ilabsHERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A3ILABS is challenging decades of artificial intelligence (AI) research with the launch of Omnijectivism , a new framework that models intelligence as a unified process. This bold approach moves beyond data-driven AI, focusing on the process behind human cognition to chart a path toward truly human-like general intelligence.The framework is being introduced through The Omnijective Method: From Beyond the Singularity, an ongoing video series. Omnijectivism focuses on modeling the core process of intelligence, not replicating its outputs.“AI has grown in silos of data and training. True general intelligence must break these boundaries and dependencies,” said Shastri Jagarlapudi, founder of A3ILABS.“We need one process to account for all forms of intelligence.”Intelligence: From label to innate qualityA3ILABS argues today's AI delivers 'intelligence-as-a-noun' - outputs that appear smart but lack true understanding. Calling machines 'intelligent,' it says, is a mere projection, not an inherent truth.Omnijectivism shifts focus to 'intelligence-as-an-adjective ,' the fundamental essence of a system's being, not what it does. Achieving this requires systems that forge meaning from within - entirely native to themselves, rather than externally programmed or data-fed.Meaning: What it really meansTraditional science assumes meaning exists in objects, yet interpretations vary widely, revealing meaning's subjective side. Omnijectivism introduces a third view: meaning emerges in the dynamic interaction between observer and observed.This idea, formalized as the Omnijective Contract , frames meaning as a negotiated construct and forms the foundation for a new approach to synthetic cognition.A process with no precedentThe cognitive blueprint Omnijectivism describes - from meaning synthesis to intelligence generation - has no parallel in our sciences. No existing method can replicate it without distorting its essence.A3ILABS contends that a new methodology is required, one that could question our implicit assumptions and rewrite the first principles. This transformative approach, called 'The Method from Beyond the Singularity,' drives its Video 7 Subseries.Video 7 Subseries launchThe 16-part Video 7 Subseries will be released over the next eight to nine months, offering concise, high-impact episodes meant for deep technical and philosophical engagement. A3ILABS invites researchers, technologists, and philosophers to explore its roadmap for a complete intelligence framework capable of capturing the full spectrum of cognition.Changing the game, not just the playbookA3ILABS asserts there's a deep disconnect between how the human mind thinks and how human methods work. Omnijectivism seeks to bridge this gap with a radically new methodology - a universal framework for intelligence, both human and synthetic.“It's a vision anyone can relate to, yet one profound enough to challenge humanity itself,” Jagarlapudi said.“A call to rethink not just AI but the foundations of science and human understanding.”About Omnijectivism#Omnijectivism is a foundational #PhilosophyOfAI redefining #intelligence, #cognition, and #AI through native notions of meaning. It rejects system-externally supplied meaning -whether programmed, #DataDriven, or learned through #MachineLearning - to pave the way for truly #HumanLikeAI, #AutonomousAI, and #GeneralAI.

A3ilabs : The Omnijective method - From beyond the Singularity (7/10)

