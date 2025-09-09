FLG Partners Expands Private Equity Expertise With Addition Of Jeff Barker

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading CFO Consulting and Board Advisory Firm Welcomes New Partner with Specialization in Consumer Goods

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLG Partners, a leading CFO consulting practice and Board advisory services firm serving over 500 clients from startups to Fortune 100, has announced the election of Jeff Barker as a Partner in the firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to FLG,” said Managing Partner Jennifer Cho.“His impressive CFO track record and extensive private equity leadership in consumer goods further strengthen the depth and range of expertise we bring to our clients.”









“I'm excited to join FLG Partners and collaborate with such an accomplished team of CFOs,” said Jeff Barker.“Throughout my career, I've been drawn to opportunities where financial leadership directly impacts growth, transformation, and company value. At FLG, I look forward to leveraging my experience in private equity and consumer goods to help clients navigate complex transitions and unlock their next phase of success.”

Jeff Barker brings over 25 years of experience in strategic financial leadership and private equity to FLG Partners, including more than a decade as CFO across the consumer goods sector. He has led finance and operations for both multi-billion-dollar divisions and mid-market growth companies, with a proven track record in business transformations, M&A, carve-outs, and building global teams. Jeff has held CFO and COO roles at Ruggable, Parachute Home, JLab, and TaylorMade Golf, where he drove profitability, led successful exits, and executed large-scale turnarounds. His board experience and deep private equity expertise make him a strong partner for companies navigating growth and strategic transitions.

Founded in 2004, FLG Partners is the leader in CFO solutions and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley and nationwide. FLG delivers financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from startups to multi-billion-dollar public and private companies across multiple industry sectors from technology, SaaS, life sciences, to consumer products and manufacturing. FLG Partners' engagements span interim or permanent CFO and C-suite leadership roles, CFO consulting, board directorships, and board advisory and performance consulting. With a cumulative total of over 950 years of CFO experience, FLG partners bring outstanding expertise, independence and objective leadership and industry best practices to clients in business planning and execution; fundraising and financing; SEC reporting, tax and regulatory compliance; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; and company turnarounds and restructurings. Throughout their careers, FLG's partners have completed approximately 350 M&A transactions, 200+ IPOs and secondary offerings, 100+ divestiture transactions, and have raised $19 billion in equity and $12 billion in debt for their clients. For more information, visit

