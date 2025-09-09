Leptomeningeal Metastases Market To Exhibit Growth At A Paltry CAGR Of 1.9% During The Forecast Period (20252034) Delveinsight

New York, USA, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leptomeningeal Metastases Market to Exhibit Growth at a Paltry CAGR of 1.9% During the Forecast Period (2025–2034) | DelveInsight

The leptomeningeal metastases market is projected to grow steadily due to rising cancer incidence and the increasing prevalence of central nervous system complications in advanced malignancies. Additionally, the expected launch of therapies such as Rhenium-186 obisbemeda (REYOBIQ), Paxalisib, HSV G2072, AZD1390, and others will further propel the leptomeningeal metastases market growth.

DelveInsight's Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging leptomeningeal metastases drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted leptomeningeal metastases market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Summary

The total leptomeningeal metastases treatment market size was USD 1.7 billion in 2024, and it is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).



The United States accounts for the largest market size of leptomeningeal metastases, i.e, 60% , in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

In 2024, the total incident cases of leptomeningeal metastases were ~300K in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Key leptomeningeal metastases companies, including Plus Therapeutics, Kazia Therapeutics, Genentech, Treovir, AstraZeneca, Angiochem, and others, are actively working on innovative leptomeningeal metastases drugs. Some of the key leptomeningeal metastases therapies in clinical trials include Rhenium-186 obisbemeda (REYOBIQ), Paxalisib, HSV G2072, AZD1390, ANG1005 , and others. These novel leptomeningeal metastases therapies are anticipated to enter the leptomeningeal metastases market in the forecast period and are expected to change the market.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Leptomeningeal Metastases Market

Rising Incidence of Central Nervous System Metastases

Advancements in systemic cancer therapies have improved overall survival rates, leading to a higher prevalence of CNS metastases, including leptomeningeal metastases. As patients live longer, the occurrence of leptomeningeal metastases as a complication has increased, thereby expanding the patient population requiring specialized treatment. In 2024, the total incident cases of leptomeningeal metastases were approximately 120K in the US, reflecting its significant disease burden and the pressing need for improved diagnostic tools and more effective treatments.

Significant Unmet Clinical Needs

Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies specifically for leptomeningeal metastases, and the condition is often diagnosed late due to the lack of effective screening methods. This gap presents a substantial opportunity for the development of targeted treatments that can address the unique challenges of leptomeningeal metastases, such as the blood–brain barrier and limited drug penetration into the cerebrospinal fluid.

Emerging Leptomeningeal Metastases Therapies

The development of novel leptomeningeal metastases therapies is gaining momentum. For instance, Plus Therapeutics is advancing Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda, a radiotherapeutic targeting leptomeningeal metastases, currently undergoing clinical trials. Additionally, antibody-drug conjugates like Patritumab deruxtecan (Daiichi Sankyo) have shown promising activity in treating leptomeningeal metastases, offering hope for patients with limited options.

Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Analysis

Despite the substantial disease burden, there are currently no therapies approved explicitly for leptomeningeal metastases. Treatment remains largely palliative and multimodal, aimed at symptom relief using off-label agents such as methotrexate, cytarabine, temozolomide, capecitabine, topotecan, and lapatinib, often in combination with radiation therapy. These strategies focus on slowing disease progression and preserving neurological function.

In 2024, the US accounted for nearly 60% of the leptomeningeal metastases market, driven by widespread use of systemic, targeted, intrathecal, and radiation-based interventions. This dominance is supported by favorable reimbursement policies, rapid uptake of novel treatments, and a healthcare system that facilitates high-cost, aggressive therapy approaches.

Pharmaceutical involvement in leptomeningeal metastases has mostly been supportive, with companies contributing investigational drugs or partial funding to academic-led trials rather than leading full-scale development programs. Notable exceptions include Plus Therapeutics, which is actively developing REYOBIQ, a targeted radiotherapeutic for leptomeningeal metastases, and Angiochem, which had advanced ANG1005, a peptide-drug conjugate capable of crossing the blood–brain and blood–CSF barriers. However, its development is currently on hold.

The emerging leptomeningeal metastases treatment landscape has encountered significant challenges. For example, Y-mAbs Therapeutics' Omburtamab, a radiolabeled monoclonal antibody targeting B7-H3 in CNS tumors and leptomeningeal metastases, completed pivotal trials but received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA in 2022, citing insufficient clinical benefit and concerns regarding study design.





Leptomeningeal Metastases Competitive Landscape

Some of the key leptomeningeal metastases drug clinical trials include REYOBIQ (Plus Therapeutics), Paxalisib (Kazia Therapeutics/Genentech), HSV G2072 (Treovir), AZD1390 (AstraZeneca), ANG1005 (Angiochem), and others.

REYOBIQ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda) is a novel injectable radiotherapy engineered to deliver high-dose, targeted radiation directly to tumors in the central nervous system, emphasizing safety, effectiveness, and ease of use. By harnessing the distinct properties of rhenium-186, its short half-life, beta emissions for tumor destruction, and gamma emissions for real-time imaging, REYOBIQ presents a promising approach for CNS-focused treatments. It is currently being investigated for leptomeningeal metastases in the ongoing ReSPECT-LM clinical trials.

Paxalisib (GDC-0084) is an investigational therapy being developed to treat various brain cancers. It functions as a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling pathway, which is essential for regulating cell growth and division. Paxalisib's key advantage lies in its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, allowing effective drug delivery to brain tissue, a critical factor in targeting central nervous system malignancies.

The anticipated launch of these emerging leptomeningeal metastases therapies are poised to transform the leptomeningeal metastases market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge leptomeningeal metastases therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the leptomeningeal metastases market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Leptomeningeal Metastases Market



In July 2025, Plus Therapeutics stated that it will unveil findings from its ReSPECT-LM clinical trial and lead a sponsored educational symposium during the upcoming SNO/ASCO CNS Metastases Conference, taking place from August 14 to 16, 2025.

In April 2025, the Phase I ReSPECT-LM trial of REYOBIQ (Rhenium Obisbemeda) in leptomeningeal metastases showed a dose-dependent increase in drug delivery, reaching 253 Gy in Cohort 5. Neuroimaging data from 16 patients showed a 31% partial response rate and a 75% clinical benefit rate. Physician assessments in 14 patients reported a 14% response rate and 86% clinical benefit. In October 2024, at the 66th Annual Meeting of ASTRO, Kazia Therapeutics shared Phase I data revealing that a 45 mg dose of paxalisib, when combined with radiotherapy, resulted in a 67% partial response rate in patients with brain or leptomeningeal metastases harboring PI3K mutations. Notably, more than two-thirds of patients treated at the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) showed intracranial responses-exceeding historical benchmarks for radiation therapy alone.

What is Leptomeningeal Metastases?

Leptomeningeal metastases, also termed carcinomatous or neoplastic meningitis, describe the dissemination of malignant cells within the cerebrospinal fluid. These cells may arise from primary central nervous system tumors, such as drop metastases, or from distant cancers that spread through the bloodstream.

Leptomeningeal Metastases Epidemiology Segmentation

The leptomeningeal metastases market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020–2034 across the leading markets. In 2024, the incidence of cases of leptomeningeal metastases was approximately 300K in the 7MM, reflecting a significant clinical burden. As per DelveInsight analysis, the US showed the highest number of incident cases of leptomeningeal metastases, accounting for approximately 40% of the incident cases of leptomeningeal metastases in the 7MM in 2024.

The leptomeningeal metastases market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Leptomeningeal Metastases

Incident Cases of Leptomeningeal Metastases by Cancer Type

Incident Cases of Leptomeningeal Metastases by Risk Type

Gender-specific Cases of Leptomeningeal Metastases Leptomeningeal Metastases Treated Patient Pool

