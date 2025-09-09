LIV Sotheby's International Realty Strengthens Leadership With Appointment Of Todd Gullette As VP, Managing Broker

Joins One of Denver's Top Brokerages to Drive Next-Level Growth and Innovation

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LIV Sotheby's International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly announces the appointment of Todd Gullette as Vice President, Managing Broker in Cherry Creek. A respected leader with over 27 years in Colorado real estate, including 19 years in sales and eight years as Chief Operating Officer at a leading brokerage, Gullette brings a deep understanding of the real estate industry, advisor needs, contract support, and operations. His arrival underscores LIV SIR's focused investment in expanding leadership and performance in key markets.

“Todd is a natural fit for the Front Range and for LIV Sotheby's International Realty as a whole,” said Scott Webber, CEO of LIV SIR.“He understands what it means to lead with both integrity and innovation, qualities that define our brand and drive our success.”

With a proven track record in brokerage management and business development, Gullette has led high-performing real estate offices. He combines strategic vision with a commitment to supporting advisors' growth-cultivating cultures of professionalism, collaboration, and exceptional client service.

“LIV Sotheby's International Realty's reputation for excellence, culture, and support is what drew me here,” said Gullette.“I'm honored to join the team and contribute to a company that is actively investing in its people and platforms to lead the industry not just in performance, but in professionalism and client care.”

In his new role, Gullette will collaborate with the leadership team to strengthen LIV SIR's presence across the Front Range. His focus includes empowering advisors, deepening community connections, and enhancing the brokerage's market-leading service platform.

“Todd's presence reinforces our unique strength across Colorado's most competitive markets,” added Shannel Ryan, President of LIV SIR, Colorado.“He's the kind of leader who inspires excellence in others while setting the example himself.”

As part of the Sotheby's International Realty global network, LIV SIR continues to define luxury real estate through world-class service, unparalleled reach, and hyperlocal expertise. With Gullette's appointment, the brokerage enters a new chapter of growth, opportunity, and distinction.

About LIV Sotheby's International Realty

LIV Sotheby's International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado, as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado, combined with the global reach of the Sotheby's International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby's International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty for all your real estate needs.

