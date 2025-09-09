KP Public Affairs Adds Meagan Luevano, MPPA, To Public Relations Team

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KP Public Affairs (KP) is excited to welcome Meagan Luevano to its public relations team. Meagan brings over 12 years of experience in public relations and communications, most recently serving nearly six years as the Public Information Officer at the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District.An expert in strategic communications, media relations, stakeholder outreach, and public education, Meagan led efforts to raise public awareness of mosquito-borne diseases and control technologies through media outreach, community partnerships and events, advertising, legislative engagement, and social media.“Meagan is a tremendous addition to the KP team,” said Michael Burns, managing partner at KP.“She's results-driven and brings a deep understanding of how to communicate effectively on complex public issues – which will be powerful to our clients.”Meagan has worked extensively with municipalities, special districts, and associations on water and wastewater projects. Her portfolio includes launching a rebranded utility rate assistance program, securing Prop 218 rate increases, facilitating community engagement for a contentious underground water vault, and leading public outreach to reimagine an abandoned rail line.“I've collaborated with KP in the past and have always admired the team's professionalism and expertise,” said Meagan.“It's an honor to now be part of that team, and I look forward to what we can achieve together for our clients.”Before her role at Placer Mosquito, Meagan served as a project manager at a Sacramento-based PR firm supporting California's government agencies, special districts, joint powers authorities and associations, across sectors including water, wastewater, flooding, transportation, energy, economic development, recycling, and solid waste. She graduated with her master's in public policy and administration from Sacramento State in 2024.Learn more about Meagan on the KP Public Affairs website .About KP Public AffairsKP Public Affairs' multi-dimensional expertise spans across four service offerings, public affairs, legislative advocacy, regulatory consulting, and public relations, to assist our clients in navigating the complexities of California government. In 2022, KP Public Affairs became part of the Public Policy Holding Company, which is comprised of Crossroads Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, Seven Letter, O'Neill and Associates, Alpine Group Partners, MultiState Associates, Concordant Advisory, and Lucas Public Affairs.More information on KP's professional staff, services, and expertise can be found at kppublicaffairs .

