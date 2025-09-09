Fresh Scents Unveils Performance-Tested Packaging Redesign To Accelerate Retail Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fresh Scents launches redesigned packaging with SmashBrand, boosting shelf clarity, brand unity & consumer adoption with validated purchase gains.

- Andrew Allen, Fresh ScentsBOISE , ID, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh Scents , the best-selling fragrance sachet brand, announced that its redesigned packaging created with SmashBrand is now in market across national retail channels. The update modernizes the brand, clarifies benefits at the shelf, and is engineered to broaden consumer adoption. In pre-market testing , the redesign delivered measurable gains, including a 10-point lift in Purchase Intent for the Fresh Scents Signature Line and a 14-point lift for Fresh Scents Small Places line, validating the impact of the new system.Fresh Scents set out to preserve its expressive, artistic equity while solving three known barriers to growth: unclear communication of functional benefits, fragmented brand expression across scents, and limited on-shelf navigation. The refreshed system unifies the brand block, elevates fragrance descriptors, and brings important proof points like scent longevity forward in the hierarchy so shoppers can decide with confidence.“Our buyers immediately leaned forward when they saw the before-and-after packaging. It was not just cosmetic. It solved real purchase driver gaps and gave us a unified, premium presence on shelf,” said Andrew Allen, Key Account Executive at Fresh Scents.From consumer validation to the shelfThe work was guided by consumer research and iterative design validation. Testing focused on the purchase drivers that matter most to category shoppers, with particular emphasis on communicating long-lasting fragrance, fragrance quality, and clear scent type. A baseline packaging assessment and follow-on diagnostics informed the final design and messaging, creating a direct line from insight to shelf execution.Research also highlighted a usage story that sachets are uniquely positioned to win. Consumers seek simple, versatile, and long-lasting solutions for small spaces in the home and on the go. By making those jobs-to-be-done explicit on pack, the redesign helps shoppers immediately see where the product fits in their routine.What changed in the design- Unified brand architecture that ties diverse fragrances into a single, instantly recognizable brand block for stronger recall and easier navigation.- Prominent duration and fragrance descriptors on the front panel to reduce confusion at the moment of choice and bolster perceived value.- Clear usage cues for small spaces to align with how consumers actually use sachets day to day.- Performance-tested layout and messaging informed by baseline and diagnostic testing to ensure shelf clarity and impact.“Retail rewards clarity and consistency,” said Christy Lebor, Partner and Head of Strategy at SmashBrand.“This redesign makes the decision simple for the shopper. What it is, how long it lasts, and where it belongs are now unmistakable, while the expressive artistry that fans love remains intact.”By aligning design with data-driven insights, Fresh Scents is now positioned to scale with confidence and capture a wider audience.View the complete case study and rebrand walkthrough with the Fresh Scents team and Christy Lebor of SmashBrand:About Fresh ScentsFresh Scents is a leading fragrance sachet brand known for premium scents and expressive design. The brand helps consumers refresh the small spaces that matter with long-lasting fragrance and effortless ease.About SmashBrandSmashBrand is a data-driven CPG brand and packaging design agency that combines strategy, design, and validation to improve purchase intent and retail performance across categories in household, personal care, food, and beverage.

