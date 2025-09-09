XM Cyber Delivers Innovative Security Solutions For Digital Resilience With Google Cloud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XM Cyber is deepening its partnership with Google Cloud to offer enterprises more secure digital solutions. The collaboration brings together XM Cyber's continuous exposure management with Google Cloud's robust security capabilities to help businesses build and protect their digital infrastructure.

XM Cyber's strength lies in its ability to continuously grant a holistic view of the entire attack surface, revealing how diverse exposures interconnect to map attacks across hybrid cloud environments using a digital twin approach. With risk-based context, enterprises can identify and fix the exposures with the highest remediation ROI to optimize their security posture and improve resource efficiency.

Now XM Cyber brings its threat exposure insights and context to Google Cloud and adds its Attack Graph dimension to Google Security Operations to focus on SOC alerts that are on attack paths to critical assets. XM Cyber's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace enables enterprises to take the attacker's perspective for hybrid, cloud and multi-cloud environments.

The three pillars of this partnership are:



XM Cyber on Google Cloud Marketplace: Customers can now procure XM Cyber through Google Cloud Marketplace to gain additional exposure insights and remediation guidance to secure their on-prem and hybrid cloud environments while reducing procurement friction.



Google Security Operations Integration: XM Cyber's Continuous Exposure Management (CEM) Platform now fully integrates with Google Security Operations.

XM Cyber for Sovereign Cloud: Schwarz Digits' Cloud STACKIT will provide local data storage for Google Workspace customers and offer client-side encryption, delivering a sovereign and secure workplace productivity solution for European regulated industries, including financial services, healthcare, and the public sector, with XM Cyber as an enhanced security layer.



Gain the Attacker's Perspective Across Hybrid and Multi-cloud

XM Cyber is announcing the availability of the XM Cyber Continuous Exposure Management (CEM) Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace. This will enable fast access to the XM Cyber platform for Google Cloud's customer base, simplify procurement and billing, and provide centralized management and visibility. Purchasing XM Cyber via Google Cloud Marketplace isn't just about buying a solution; it's leveraging a strategic alliance to achieve integrated, efficient, and highly secure digital transformation, especially for enterprises already deeply invested in the Google Cloud ecosystem.

Bringing XM Cyber's Threat Exposure Insights and Context to Google Security Operations

XM Cyber's Continuous Exposure Management (CEM) Platform is now fully integrated with Google Security Operations to add the XM Attack Graph dimension to the Google Security Operations platform. XM Cyber's Attack Graph AnalysisTM correlates Google Cloud-generated logs and alerts, adds enriched data from XM Cyber's Continuous Exposure Management Platform, and pushes them to Google Security Operations. This grants enterprises increased situational awareness via a comprehensive view of the attack surface that correlates proactive exposure intelligence with events and alerts.

The results are prioritized SOC alerts, events, and cases, which reduce alert fatigue, allowing teams to focus on what matters most, as well as more efficient and accelerated threat hunting and incident investigation, and faster mean-time-to-remediation.

“XM Cyber is proud to partner with Google Cloud in this innovative approach to helping enterprises elevate their security posture,” says Menachem Shafran, SVP Strategy & Innovation, XM Cyber.“Combining our proactive exposure intelligence with Google Cloud's wider security portfolio extends the value of these insights to the responsive side of security, enabling a holistic approach to continuous security. We look forward to finding more opportunities to develop new, integrated security offerings for both the public and private sectors.”

“Bringing XM Cyber to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the security solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud.“XM Cyber can securely scale and support additional customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

More information about how XM Cyber collaborates with Google Cloud can be found here .

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is a leader in hybrid cloud exposure management that's changing the way organizations approach cyber risk. XM Cyber transforms exposure management by demonstrating how attackers leverage and combine misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity exposures, and more, across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and on-prem environments to compromise critical assets. With XM Cyber, you can see all the ways attackers might go, and all the best ways to stop them, pinpointing where to remediate exposures with a fraction of the effort. Founded by top executives from the Israeli cyber intelligence community, XM Cyber has offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Israel.

Media Contact

Liz Safran, Montner Tech PR

...