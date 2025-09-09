Acesis Biomed Appoints Dr. Frederic Fasano, Pharm.D, MBA, ICD.D To The Board Of Directors As Chairman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acesis Holdings Corporation (“Acesis Biomed”), a pre‐clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering oral treatments for metabolic and endocrine disorders linked to low testosterone in men, today announced the appointment of Dr. Frederic Fasano, Pharm.D, MBA, ICD.D, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Fasano is a veteran pharmaceutical and biotech executive with over 30 years of international leadership experience, delivering strategic growth and value across Canada, Europe, and Latin America. He brings deep expertise in corporate development, operational scaling, and capital markets, with a proven track record in both private and publicly traded companies.

He currently serves as Chief Strategy & Corporate Development Officer at MaaT Pharma (Euronext: MAAT), a clinical-stage biotech at the forefront of microbiome therapeutics for oncology. In this role, he drives corporate strategy, partnerships, and long-term value creation in a cutting-edge scientific space. Dr. Fasano is also the Founder and Chairman of Alpioner Therapeutics, a preclinical-stage biotech company developing a proprietary vaccine platform targeting drug-resistant pathogens and oncology indications, an emerging area of high unmet medical need and commercial potential.

Previously, he served as President & Chief Operating Officer and board member at Valeo Pharma (TSX-VPH), a publicly traded commercial-stage pharmaceutical company. During his tenure, he led the company through a period of rapid growth and operational transformation, strengthening its financial position through multiple successful financing rounds. Before that, Dr. Fasano was President and CEO of Servier Canada, overseeing the fully integrated Canadian operations of the global Servier Group. His mandate covered commercial execution, regulatory strategy, market access, business development, and organizational leadership.

Dr. Fasano has held board roles in both private and public organizations, including as a Director at ILKOS Therapeutics and Chair of the Board at Innovative Medicines Canada, advocating for industry innovation and policy advancement. He holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Université Paris-Saclay, a Master Degree in Business Administration from ESSEC Business School (France), and the Certified Corporate Director (ICD.D) designation from McGill University.

“We're thrilled to welcome Dr. Fasano as Chairman,” said Dr. Karatzas, Chief Executive Officer, co-founder, and Director of Acesis Biomed.“His track record for building and financing pharmaceutical businesses, combined with deep boardroom and market‐access experience, will be invaluable as we are developing our innovative pipeline for men's conditions with low testosterone.”

Acesis Biomed (Acesis Holdings Corporation and subsidiaries) is a pre‐clinical biotechnology company developing a potentially first‐in‐class pipeline of oral, testosterone‐inducing drug candidates intended to address men's health conditions associated with low testosterone.

Find out more at

Company Contact

Costas N. Karatzas, M.Sc., Ph.D., Co-founder & CEO

...

Media Contact

Jessica Starman, MBA

...