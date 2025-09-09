Top 19 Companies Leading The Middle East Cybersecurity Market In 2025 And Beyond Middle East Cybersecurity Company Evaluation Report, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Middle East CyberSecurity Companies Quadrant presents an in-depth analysis of the global cybersecurity market with a focus on the Middle East. It identifies key players and trends, offering insights into technological advancements and product innovations. Out of 100+ companies, the Top 19 are recognized as quadrant leaders, including Palo Alto Networks, IBM, and Cisco. These companies enhance security measures using advanced technologies and partnerships, targeting threats across networks, data, and applications. The 360 Quadrant evaluates these players based on revenue, growth strategies, and market presence, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity in mitigating sophisticated cyber threats.

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Cybersecurity - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Middle East CyberSecurity Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Middle East CyberSecurity. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 19 Middle East CyberSecurity Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.

The 360 Quadrant maps the Middle East CyberSecurity companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Middle East CyberSecurity quadrant.

Key Players

Key players in the Middle East CyberSecurity market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Palo Alto Networks, Ibm, Check Point, Cisco, Fortinet, Trend Micro, Crowdstrike, Cp, Sirar by Stc, Site, Help Ag, Mandiant, Eviden, Trellix, Socradar, Sami-aec, Gulf Business Machine (gbm), Protiviti, and Forescout.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.

Top 3 Companies

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks emerges as a leader in network security solutions, offering a broad array of products such as next-generation firewalls, cloud-based security applications, and AI-powered threat intelligence platforms. Their strategies focus on expanding cloud security offerings and enhancing threat detection capabilities through AI, which strengthens their market share. By partnering with regional Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and cloud providers, they aim to solidify their client base in the GCC countries, especially within the UAE and Saudi Arabian markets.

Cisco

Cisco is known for leveraging its network dominance to push comprehensive security solutions across all platforms. With a focus on integrating security with network platforms, Cisco enhances its cloud security services and strengthens partnerships with government and major telecommunication providers. Such strategies reinforce its market presence, especially within the GCC's public and telecom sectors.

IBM

IBM stands as a formidable player in the Middle East cybersecurity market, engaging in managed security services and advanced threat intelligence platforms. Their expertise in AI and security analytics propels them toward comprehensive security solutions. IBM collaborates with industry organizations to align with regulatory mandates, which helps sustain their influence across sectors like BFSI and public services throughout the GCC region.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Accelerated Digital Transformation Across Sectors



Geopolitical Tensions and Rise of State-Sponsored Cyber Threats



Regulatory Initiatives for Evolving Threat Environment

AI-Powered Attacks Compelling Evolution of Cyber Defense Strategies

Restraints



Budgetary Constraints on Allocation of Resources

Resistance to Emerging Security Technologies

Opportunities



Investments by Governments and Businesses to Enhance Cybersecurity Infrastructure



Spike in Demand for Cyber-Insurance Policies



Robust Development of Cybersecurity Services

Burgeoning Startup Ecosystem

Challenges



Third-Party Dependencies Exposing Weaknesses in Cybersecurity Landscape Shortage of Skilled Workforce

Competitive Landscape



Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

Market Share Analysis, 2024

Brand Comparison

Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

Company Evaluation Matrix: Start-Ups/SMEs, 2024 Competitive Scenario

Company Profiles

Key Players



Palo Alto Networks

IBM

Check Point

Cisco

Fortinet

Trend Micro

Crowdstrike

Cpx

Sirar by Stc

Site

Help AG

Mandiant

Eviden

Trellix Socradar

Other Players



Sami-Aec

Paramount Computer Systems

Malwarebytes

Edge Group

Taqnia Cyber

Gulf Business Machine (Gbm)

Protiviti

Forescout

Logrhythm

Sophos

Secureworks

Mcafee

Cato Networks

Cyble

Group-Ib

Cyberani

Recorded Future

Kela

Sejel Technology

Valuementor

Moro Hub

Cybersec Consulting

Salam Technology

Cybergate

Codegreen

Dts Solution

Securityhq

Ras Infotech

Security Matterz Safe Decision

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

